When the high school track and field season began earlier this spring, Oregon senior Donovan Johnson wasn’t sure if he would be able to compete.
Johnson was rehabilitating a leg injury, and hurdles — his main event — requires good health and flexibility. He looked plenty healthy and made the most of his opportunity in the Division 1 Beloit Memorial sectional track and field meet on Thursday, June 17.
The Oregon High School senior won the 110-meter hurdle race in 15.48 seconds and placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.45 seconds, earning a qualification to state in both events.
Johnson will be joined by junior Yordanos Zelinski, who won the 800-meter run, and the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter relay teams.
Coach Ned Lease said Johnson has been a leader for his team this season.
“I’m just really thankful that Donovan’s able to have a season and compete. We didn’t know if he was going to be able to run at all this season,” Lease said. “So to have him back and have him performing the way that he is, it’s a testament to Donovan for persisting through injury and just working on those things that he can work on while he’s injured.”
Johnson said nothing would have kept him from competing this season.
“I’ve been working for it every single year,” he said of going to state. “You know, last year we only had two or three weeks to track, so I was pretty disappointed. But to be able to go this year and even have a season this year, it’s just great. I wouldn’t miss this for the world.”
The 3,200-meter relay team also qualified for state with a time of 8:12.08. It was the second fastest time in school history.
Senior Brenden Dieter put the team in “fantastic” position with his start, and junior Eli Weink maintained position in a competitive second leg. Senior Connor Blanke had a personal record split time thanks to a strong first lap, and Zelinski held on for second.
Blanke said he and his teammates can run with anybody.
“I think as a group we just really work hard. It’s my first trip to state, these guys all know what it’s like,’ Blanke said. “They know what it takes to get to state, but I think we just work really hard. We want it really bad, we do the right things and put ourselves in a good position.”
Zelinski got aggressive in the first lap of the relay, and he didn’t quite have the finish to pass the lead runner to win the event. He learned from his lesson in the open 800-meter run, taking first in 1:55.10.
“He (Zelinski) was a lot more conservative, kind of hung on and hung on and hung on, and then he boxed in for a second, and he was like, ‘I’m not having this.’ And he just slid out and laid it down and just blew the field away by 10-20 meters,” Lease said.
The team’s 1,600-meter relay group of Dieter, Weink, Zelinski and junior Amir Warren also advanced to state with a second-place finish in 3:30.53.
Lease said he is proud of his entire team, especially seniors Logan Gable and Ryan McCorkle in the 400 relay, which took fifth. He thinks his team has a chance to podium in each event at state.
“What we’re trying to do is position ourselves to do something great,” Lease said. “If we execute our best race the way that we know how to do it, that will position ourselves for greatness, and then greatness can happen.”