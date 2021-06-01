In a triangular meet against Monona Grove and Madison Edgewood, the Oregon boys track team dominated the sprint relays.
The Panthers’ 400 relay team of Ryan Clark, Logan Gable, senior Ryan McCorkle and Copper King won with a time of 45.65 seconds. McCorkle teamed with Amir Warren, King and Gable to win the 800 relay with a time of 1 minute, 35.83 seconds.
The Panthers’ 1,600 relay team of Connor Blanke, senior Brenden Dieter, Zach Clark and senior Yordanos Zelinski won with a time of 3:57.20.
Senior Donovan Johnson won the 100 hurdles (16.11) and senior Jacob Bell took second (18.86).
Zelinski finished second in the 400 (52.81), and Dieter took second in the 300 hurdles (46.18).