Going into the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse on Saturday, June 26, Oregon High School boys track and field coach Ned Lease sat down with his 3,200-meter relay team numerous times.
The team, composed of seniors Connor Blanke and Brenden Dieter, as well as juniors Yordanos Zelinski and Eli Weink, thought the school record was within reach. But numerous runners would have to trim time off their legs of the relay to make it happen.
The Panthers didn’t let another record - La Crosse saw its most rainfall in the history of June 26 at 2.77 inches on Saturday - slow them down, placing sixth in the event and breaking the school record with a time of 8 minutes, 2.72 seconds.
The previous record was 8:05.5, set in 1998.
Before regionals, the team wasn’t sure if they would even assemble a team for the event, Lease said. But the team continued to stay near the top 10 times in the state, and they proved their ability in the event again on Saturday.
"When you get to the state meet, you just want people to come through and run their best, do their job when it counts the most. And they totally did that. They pretty much exceeded expectations there,” Lease said.
Lease said it’s hard to keep a 3,200-meter relay team together all season because the 800 is the most “energy-sapping, system-wrecking” event. He said everybody did their part, but a strong finish from Zelinski locked up the school record and a podium finish.
“(Zelinski) also dropped the fastest time of his year with a final split of 1:53.90, and to hit 1:53 as a high school kid, it's like getting struck by lightning,” he said.
“More kids get struck by lightning every year than get a 1:53,” Lease added.
Zelinski said his team was happy to reach the podium in the 3,200-meter relay after an uncertain year over whether such a relay team would exist this season.
"Everybody did their part, and I just went out there and did my part,” he said. “Our goal was just to get the school record and we wanted to podium, so we made that happen."
Senior Donovan Johnson also reached the podium with a sixth place finish in the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday, finishing in 15.45 seconds. Onalaska senior Landon Peterson won the event in 14.43 seconds.
Johnson also competed in the 300-meter hurdles on Saturday, finishing 11th in 41.64 seconds. Ashwaubenon senior Luke Schroeder won the event in 38.07 seconds.
Johnson’s performance was especially impressive, Lease said, because he sat out to start the year with a groin injury from football. The team wasn’t sure if Johnson would be able to run at all this season, but he continued to improve every meet.
Lease said that Johnson has exceeded expectations all year and that it was huge for him to be able to run his best in the worst conditions.
"Going from not knowing if he's able to compete and not going over a hurdle in a year to being able to pick it back up and qualify in both is just amazing,” Lease said.
Zelinski finished seventh in the open 800-meter run in 1:57.11, about four seconds behind Hartford Union junior Cael Schoemann, who won the event in 1:53.85.
Zelinski was the top seed for the event, but got boxed out of the top group early on as everyone cut to the inside lane for position, which forced him to take an early attack at regaining the lead.
Subsequently, Zelinski wasn’t able to keep the stamina toward the end, Lease said.
“He made kind of a big move at 300 (meters) and put himself back in the race, back into position. But then he just kind of got tired and stretched out. And the kickers that were sitting there just waiting and waiting and waiting kind of came down and scooped him up,” Lease said.
In the 1,600-meter relay, Oregon finished in 21st with a time of 3:33.65. Dieter, Wink, Zelinski and junior Amir Warren finished 11 seconds behind the winning Arrowhead team (3:22.65).
"They ran three seconds slower than they did at the sectional, which considering the sectional was pretty much perfect weather and the state meet was terrible weather, they kind of ran their average race,” Lease said.