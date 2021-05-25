The Oregon High School boys tennis team won all four singles matches and rolled to a 6-1 win over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge in a Badger South Conference dual match on Thursday, May 20, at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
Oregon senior Brandon Thorne at No. 1 singles defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Baptiste 6-4, 6-4. Oregon sophomore Kyle Barnish at No. 2 singles breezed by the Blackhawks’ Henry Olmos 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, the Panthers’ Forest Wendt outlasted Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Kevin Montoya in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Oregon’s Nicholas Fischer at No. 4 singles rolled by Fort Atkinson/Cambirdge’s Greg Scherlock 6-2, 6-2.
The only match the Blackhawks won came at No. 1 doubles. The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of Aaron Hakes and Eric Corcoran defeated the Blackhawks’ Eli Schweiger 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Oregon’s Jack Patterson and Seth Rehrauer defeated Fort Atkinon’s Brandon Yang and Cesar Valadez 6-3, 6-2.