The Oregon High School boys tennis team won four flights en route to capturing the championship at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday, May 8, at Stoughton High School.
The Panthers got titles from senior Eli Molot at No. 2 singles, sophomore Kyle Barnish at No. 3 singles, Forest Wendt at No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Ethan Uhlmann and Ethan Johnson.
“It was an awesome day of tennis and truly a team win,” Oregon coach Aaron Kondraskuk said. “Not only did we win, we won in a dominating fashion. We’ll enjoy this one for today and tomorrow and then come Monday it’s time to get back to work.”
At No. 1 singles, Oregon junior Brandon Thorne took second place. The Panthers’ No. 1 doubles team of seniors Aidan Scott and sophomore Charlie Barnish took fourth place.
In the championship match at No. 2 singles, Molot won the first set against Stoughton sophomore Connor Lyons 6-3 and cruised to a 5-0 lead in the second set. Lyons then won five straight games to tie it at 5. Molot lost the second set tiebreaker. In a 10-point match tiebreaker, Molot trailed 5-1. He bounced back by winning nine of the next 10 points to win the tiebreaker 10-6.
“It was an extremely gutsy win,” Kondraskuk said.
Kyle Barnish breezed to the title at No. 3 singles without dropping a set and lost only two games.
In his first match of the invite, Wendt defeated Nicholas Fischer 6-2, 7-5. In a semifinal match against Grafton’s Bryce Jobe, Wendt rebounded after losing the first set 6-4 by winning the second set 6-1. In a tiebreaker, he pulled out a 13-11 win.
“Wendt showed tons of grit on his way to winning the No. 4 singles flight,” Kondraskuk said.
In doubles, the Panthers’ No. 3 team of Uhlmann and Johnson defeated Stoughton’s Collin Williamson and Kyle Day 6-2, 6-0. The Panther duo then rolled by Jefferson’s Tobias Weisensel and Jacob Jurcek 6-1, 6-2.
Uhlmann and Johnson pulled out a tiebreaker 9-7 in the first set of the title match against Sauk Prairie’s Clayton Dahjlby and Dennis Brickl before running away with the second set 6-0 in the championship match.
Scott and Charlie Barnish at No. 1 doubles had a challenging tournament. After beating Sauk Prairie’s Zach Guentherman and Jordan Chao in a first-round match 6-2, 7-5, the Panthers’ top doubles tandem lost a semifinal match to Milton’s Tate Dunk and Evan Mallon 6-1, 6-4. In a third-place match, after dropping the first set, Scott and Barnsih won the second set 6-0, then lost a tough tiebreaker 10-8.
The Oregon No. 2 doubles team of Eric Corcoran and Aaron Hakes won the consolation bracket.