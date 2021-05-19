About two years ago, Oregon’s Aiden Scott and Ethan Uhlmann teamed up to win the junior varsity No. 1 doubles championship at the Badger Conference tournament.
They resurrected that partnership as seniors and have won two straight matches at No. 1 doubles for the Panthers.
“It means a lot,” said Uhlmann after a win over Monona Grove on Thursday, May 13. “I love playing with this guy (Scott). Sophomore year was my first year of playing tennis and to break in him was great. We had the chemistry, energy and performance.”
After dropping two straight Badger South Conference matches, the Oregon boys tennis team rebounded to knock off Monroe on Monday, May 17.
The Panthers were coming off a 4-3 loss to Monona Grove May 13, and a 5-2 loss to Watertown two days before that.
Kondrasuk said in the back of his mind he knew Scott and Uhlmann had experience playing as doubles partners.
During a doubles drill in practice where players switch partners, Kondrasuk noticed how well the rapport was between the senior duo.
“Whenever they were together, I could tell they had a good chemistry and played well together,” he said. “I wanted to give them a chance to see how well they did. They seemed to have an in-sink partnership. We will probably stick them together for the foreseeable future unless anything else comes up in practice.”
Early in the season, Kondrasuk said the singles players have been strong because of the limited practice time for doubles teams.
Oregon No. 1 singles player Brandon Thorne and Eli Molot at No. 2 singles ran into some top competition last week.
Kondrasuk said many of the top singles players like Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall and Madison Edgewood’s Alex Sviatoslavsky are year-round players. Lindwall is ranked in the top 10 in the United States Tennis Association Junior Rankings and went 23-3 and was a state qualifier as a freshman in 2019.
“Tennis is a really finicky sport. It’s not by no means like riding a bike,” Oregon coach Aaron Kondrasuk. If you don’t hit for a few days next time you go out to hit you feel it. It’s a matter of getting those reps in and getting in a better rhythm on the court whether that is from the baseline or getting up to the net on volleys.”
He expects Thorne, Malot and Kyle Benish to learn and improve from their matches against Monona Grove.
“There is no substitute for year-round play,” he said. “When we get into the third week of the season I will look for them to be a little more consistent and make better decisions on when to stay in the point and when to be aggressive and look to end the point. They are both strong players and smart kids. I know going forward as they get more practices under their belt they will continue to improve.”
Oregon X, Monroe 0
Xxxxx May 17 in Monroe.
Monona Grove 4, Oregon 3
The Panthers swept all three doubles matches, but couldn’t overcome the Silver Eagles’ strength in the singles matches in a Badger South loss May 13.
Scott and Uhlmann at No. 1 doubles defeated Monona Grove’s Ethjan Meulemans and Lincoln Metcalfe 6-1, 6-1.
Scott said the key to beating the Monona Grove top doubles team was consistency.
“They really don’t double fault or make stuipd mistakes,” Scott said. “We had to match that and be above that.”
The Panthers Uhlmann said the aggressive serving also helped win critical points at the net.
“It set up a lot of easy putaways at the net,” Uhlmann said. “The aggressive serving limited them from putting it where they wanted.”
At No. 2 doubles, the Panthers’ Eric Corcoran and Charlie Bensih knocked off the Silver Eagles’ Bode Kroll and Carter Ryan 6-2, 6-2. Oregon’s Ethan Johnson and Aaron Hakes outlasted Monona Grove’s Aidan Blotz and Zachary Blotz at No. 3 doubles 7-6 (3), 6-3.
After looking at comparable scores in the SIlver Eagles’ win over Watertown, he noticed the Goslings swept all the doubles matches and Monona Grove won all the singles matches.
“I knew our doubloes would have a strong showing for us,” Oregon coach Aaron Kondrasuk said. “I was really confident in our doubles and knew if they took care of business we would only need one iof the four singles matches which I knew would be tough. I was optimistic we could pull one out.”
Kondrasuk said the doubles players got to do more work in practice leading up to the match against Monona Grove.
“They are starting to get the hang of the tactical side of doubles,” he said. “A lot of them hadn’t played doubles a whole lot. Since our tournament and our first dual against Watertown, I have definitely noticed a big improvement tonight in them for more strategy type things to do specific to doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Monona Grove’s Lindwall breezed by Oregon senior Brandon Thorne 6-0, 6-0. The SIlver Eagles’ Lance Nelson at No. 2 singles defeated Oregon’s Eli Molot 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Monona Grove’s Henry Walsh clipped Oregon’s Kyle Barnish 6-3, 6-3. The SIlver Eag;les’ Owen Dziedzic beat the Panthers’ Forest Wendt at No. 4 singles 6-3, 6-0.
Watertown 5, Oregon 2
Oregon got wins from Molt at No. 2 singles and Kyle Barnish at No. 3 singles in a road loss to Watertown on Tuesday, May 11.
Molot defeated Watertown’s Owen Harris 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Kyle Barnish breezed by Watertown’s Trevor Bird 6-0, 6-0. The Goslings swept all three doubles matches, but the Panthers lost two of them in three sets.
After winning the first set, Thorne at No. 1 singles lost a tough three set match to the Goslings’ Dylan Geske 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Watertown’s Jackson Barta at No. 4 singles defeated Oregon’s Nicholas Fischer 6-2, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, the Goslings’ Patrick Lampe and Dominic Voigt defeated Oregon seniors Scott and Charlie Barnish 6-3, 6-4. Watertown’s No. 2 doubles team of Aiden McCarthy and Alex Byrne defeated the Panthers’ Uhlmann and Johnson 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, Watertown’s Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke clipped Oregon’s Corcoran and Hakes 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.