Oregon High School’s boys’ tennis team won three singles matches and beat rival Stoughton 5-2 on Tuesday, May 25, at Oregon High School.
Sophomore Kyle Barnish at No. 3 singles rolled by Stoughton’s Nathan Eppler 6-1, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, the Panthers’ Forest Wendt defeated the Vikings’ Collin Williamson 6-1, 6-2. The Panthers won at No. 2 singles on a forfeit since the Vikings’ Connor Lyons couldn’t play due to illness.
“Singles has certainly been the strength of our team. When singles have won matches we win as a team,” Oregon coach Aaron Kondrasuk said. “Our singles guys did a great job of taking it one point at a time and playing smart but aggressive tennis.”
With the win, Oregon improves to 3-2 in dual matches this season. Oregon hosts Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, June 1, before playing at Milton on Wednesday, June 2. The Badger Conference Tournament is slated for Friday, June 4, at Quann Park in Madison.
Stoughton senior Steven Benoy outlasted Oregon junior Brandon Thorne at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-4. It marked Thorne’s second loss of the season to Benoy. However, he improved on the first meeting when he lost to the Vikings’ No. 1 player 6-0, 6-0 at the season-opening Stoughton Invitational.
Kondrasuk said it was a good sign to see Thorne play two close-fought sets against Benoy.
“Brandon has really improved his consistency and has gotten a better idea of how he wants to construct his points and his plan of attack,” Kondrasuk said. “Brandon told me he didn’t play a ton over the winter and tennis is a sport that is really hard to be in top form without hitting five or six days per week for sustained periods of time.”
At No. 2 doubles, Eli Molot and Eric Corcoran defeated Stoughton’s Stephen Krcma and Evan Loftus 6-0, 6-3. The Panthers’ Seth Rehrauer and Jack Patterson defeated the Vikings’ Gregory Moser and Kyle Day 6-3, 6-2. Stoughton’s Hayden Schreier and Max Dugan, which have lost only one match this season at No. 1 doubles, breezed by Oregon’s Aiden Scott and Ethan Uhlmann 6-2, 6-0.