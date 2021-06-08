When the Oregon High School boys tennis team started the season, expectations were fairly low.
Not much was known about the team, and in a tough Badger South Conference, other teams had strong returning players.
After placing third at the conference tournament on Friday, June 4, and nearly sending some players to sectionals in the Monday, June 7 subsectional, Oregon coach Aaron Kondrasuk thinks his team has set a bit of a standard.
Both events were at Quann Park in Madison.
“I was really happy with what I got out of the guys. I know expectations weren’t real high for us, so I think finishing third in the Badger Conference is a pretty awesome accomplishment,” he said.
Sophomore Kyle Barnish earned top honors at No. 3 singles for the Panthers in the conference tournament, upsetting Monona Grove’s Henry Walsh. Walsh was the top seed in the tournament and was the only player to defeat Barnish earlier this season.
“Kyle improved all season. ... It was just a real steady progression for Kyle all season long that ended real nicely with a conference championship for him,” Kondrasuk said.
The team’s top-seeded doubles tandem of Eric Corcoran and Charlie Barnish lost in the championship match to Edgewood’s Hans Sprinkman and Joe Powless, and senior Eli Molot lost in his championship match to Monona Grove’s Lance Nelson at No. 2 singles.
“All in all I was just really happy with the way our guys competed and came out with a third-place finish against some good teams,” Kondrasuk said.
Panthers’ season ends at subsectionals
Two of the Panthers’ flights advanced to the second round of the subsectional on Monday, June 7, at Quann Park in Madison.
All top-ranked singles players and No. 1 doubles teams get a first round bye and only have to win one match to advance to the sectional tournament, and all other players have to win two flights to advance.
No. 3 singles player Nick Fisher advanced by default in his first round after his opponent forfeited due to illness. Fisher then lost in the second round.
The team’s No. 2 doubles tandem with seniors Aiden Scott and Ethan Uhlmann won a “nail-biter” in the first round before losing to top-seeded Sun Prairie in round two, Kondrasuk said.
Hoping to advance to state, Kondrasuk altered his lineup for the event. The team’s No. 1 doubles on Friday consisted of junior Brandon Thorne and senior Eli Melotte, usually the team’s No. 1 and 2 singles players.
“I thought that would be our best chance of getting some guys to state,” Kondrasuk said. “They played a tough Monona Grove team, and they split sets with them and then lost in the 10 point tiebreaker.”