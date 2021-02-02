After finishing seventh place in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyles at the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional on Friday, Jan. 30, at Waukesha South High School, Oregon freshman Spencer Stluka didn’t envision having an opportunity to swim at state.
“I think he was counting himself out of it after the meet on Friday,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said of Stluka qualifying for state. “He proved he’s in the top 24 in the state. He didn’t have to win it to make it to state. If you look at times from the past few years it would have qualified.”
On Saturday, Stluka learned that his times were part of the top 24 from each sectional and he would swim at state in both freestyle events. Stluka swam the 50 free in 22.15 seconds and the 100 free in 49.33 seconds. His time in the 50 free was .01 of a second away from setting a school record.
“I wasn’t 100% sure I would make it,” Stluka said. “My coaches were a lot more confident than I was. I feel grateful to be a part of it and to represent Oregon at the state meet.”
The Panthers will send two individuals in three events and the 200 freestyle relay team to the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Waukesha South High School.
Sawran said he would like to see Stluka drop enough time to set a new school record in the 50 free.
“I just want him to go out and swim for some personal bests and some records we know are achievable,” he said.
Junior David Stevenson took fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 2.33 seconds to qualify for state. He added an eighth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:07.20). Stevenson dealt with an injury last year.
“I think he definitely could have went (to state) last year,” Sawran said. “To qualify this year was fitting.”
Stevenson said he was excited when he found out Saturday that he had qualified for state.
“I was cautiously optimistic,” he said. “It’s my first time at state since my freshman year.”
Stevenson said with a shortened season he feels fortunate to make it to state after swimming a season-best time in the breaststroke at the sectional.
“It was a little bit surprising,” he said. “I’m hoping to swim even fastest this week.”
The Panthers’ 200 free relay team of Stluka, Stevenson, sophomore Josh Weber and senior Connor Braatz finished fifth (1:31.71), about a three second drop from their seed time. The relay team is about two seconds away from setting the school record.
“I think there is a lot of room for each swimmer to improve,” Sawran said. “They could all drop some time and that’s doable in a relay and they could get the school record.”
Braatz added a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (58.08) and placed 11th in the 200 individual medley (2:15.81).
Weber took 10th in the 50 free (23.03) and senior Ronaldo Vega placed 13th (24.28).
Junior Blake Pankratz finished eighth in the 500 free (5:21.97) and 10th in the 200 free (1:58.38). Junior Riley Fahey took 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:01.57) and sophomore Mason Konopacki was 12th (1:02.45).
Sophomore Jack Nowka took 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.52). In the 100 free, sophomore Oliver Wiedemann finished 14th (55.64) followed by senior Forest Garty in 16th (57.08), Vega in 17th (57.31) and sophomore Jack Christainsen in 19th (58.56).
The Panthers’ 400 free relay team took fifth (3:28.37). Oregon didn’t start practice until Jan. 4, because of COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Public Health Madison and Dane County. In a little more than three weeks of training.
“A majority of our swims were lifetime-bests and you can’t ask for much more than that,” Sawran said. “