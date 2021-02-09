For Oregon junior David Stevenson, the state swimming and diving championships rekindled a hazy feeling from last year.
Stevenson was forced to sit out some late-season meets because of a concussion last year. He couldn’t wait to get back in the pool to see where he stacked up this season. Stevenson finished 15th-place in the 100-yard breaststroke at the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Oregon coach Justin Swran is excited about the progress Stevenson showed in his first state meet. Stevenson swam a lifetime-best time of 1 minute, 1.54 seconds in the breaststroke.
“He derived it after coming off that disruption from last year,” Sawran said. “You can’t ask for much more than that.”
Freshman Spencer Stluka took 22nd in the 50 freestyle in a school-record time of 22.05 seconds. He also placed 23rd in the 100 free (49.50).
“I expected to break the record since I was 0.01 of a second away at the sectional,” Stluka said. “I can just hope to go even faster in the next three years. My main goal was the school record. The place was just a side effect of swimming as fast as I could.”
The Panthers’ 200 free relay etam of Stevenson, sophomore Josh Weber, senior Connor Braatz and Stluka finished 15th with a season-best time of 1:31.01, a 0.70 of a second faster than the sectional.
The Panthers changed up the order of the relay and had Stevenson swim the lead-off leg and he turned in a lifetime-best split. Stluka was tasked with the challenge of swimming the anchor leg.
“Swimming the anchor puts a lot more pressure on you to finish the race,” Stluka said.
Stluka said he was hoping to break 49 seconds in the 100 free.
“I added a little bit of time,” he said of a 100 free time that was 0.17 seconds slower than the sectional. “No one is ever perfect. Hopefully, next year I can break that school record.”