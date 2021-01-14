The Oregon High School boys swimming team will have a shortened season filled with virtual meets.
The Panthers return 14 letterwinners from a team that finished third in the Badger South Conference last year. Junior David Stevenson was the conference champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished 11th in the event at the sectional last season despite missing one month because of a concussion.
The other five swimmers back with sectional experience are junior Blake Pankratz, senior Connor Braatz, senior Forest Garty, junior Riley Fahey and sophomore Mason Konopacki. Pankratz took 14th in the 500 freestyle and 14th in the 200 free at the sectional.
Oregon coach Justin Sawran said Pankratz is a great distance swimmer, but also is valuable in any freestyle event.
“Blake is a contender for each of our top relays,” Sawran said.
Braatz finished 15th in the 200 individual medley and 18th in the 100 free at the sectional last year. He will focus on the 100 butterfly and 200 IM this season.
“Connor has been training hard with his club team in spite of everything that COVID-19 has taken away,” he said.
Konopacki is coming off a 16th-place finish in the 100 backstroke at the sectional last season. He will also be relied on to swim the 50 free.
“Mason is naturally fast,” he said. “Once he figures out his coordination, he will really exel.”
Fahey placed 17th in the 100 back at the sectional and finished 12th in the 200 free at conference.
Garty placed 18th in 200 free at the sectional last season and he is expected to contribute in both the 100 and 200 free again this year.
“Forest has untapped potential,” Sawran said. “He has great endurance that he isn’t utilizing fully yet.”
As a sophomore, David Nowka will give the Panthers depth in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. He finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke at the conference meet last year.
“Jack really found his groove and motivation at the end of last season,” Saran said. “He’s a better breaststroker than any other stroke, but he has a solid freestyle, too.”
Another swimmer Oregon is counting on in the sprint freestyles is senior Ronaldo Lopez Vega. In the conference meet last year, Vega took 11th in the 50 free. Sophomore Roshan Bonick gives the Panthers depth in the 100 back and 200 IM. He finished 13th in the 100 back at conference last season.
“Roshan was just figuring out his speed at the end of last season,” Sawran said. “Lots of untapped potential.”
The Panthers have two newcomers who could contribute right away in freshman Spencer Stluka and sophomore Josh Weber.
Stluka is expected to swim in the sprint freestyles - 50, 100 and 200 who competes on the Oregon Community Swim Club.
“He has been training with their elite-level athletes all year long,” Sawran said. “We are trying to maximize his training. Spencer has goals above and beyond the high school season, and with slight improvements to his current times, he will rewrite our record board.”
Weber is a transfer from Madison Edgewood, the WIAA Division 2 state champion the past two years. He finished ninth in the 50 free and 10th in the 100 free at the Baraboo sectional last year and was a member of the Crusaders’ state-qualifying 200 free relay last year.
“Josh battled a back injury that prevented him from competing in butterfly, but he is a great freestyle sprinter as well,” Sawran said.
Stluka, Stevenson and Braatz have been training year-round.
Oregon is in a Division 1 sectional with Verona Area/Mount Horeb, Middleton and Sun Prairie.
“It’s fun to be in the mix with them, and this season we have some competitors for them,” he said.