The Oregon High School boys swimming team turned in a dominating performance on Friday, Jan. 22, winning 10 of 11 events in a double dual against Watertown and host Fort Atkinson.
The in-person double dual, which Oregon won 110-60, allowed the Panther swimmers to get a sense of the competition next to them, rather than racing against the clock in a virtual meet, as they did in the season opener a week ago.
“Racing the competition is what we want to see,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said. “It’s not your friend and you know what they can do.”
Oregon junior David Stevenson won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 13.79 seconds, and he finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.20). Freshman teammate Spencer Stluka won the 50 freestyle (22.77) and the 500 free (5:19.65).
Sawran said Stevenson’s time in the 200 IM was only a few seconds off his lifetime best time.
“I’m very pleased, and everyone is swimming way faster than I anticipated. This is what we missed. We had an incredibly strong showing for such a truncated season. I’m looking forward to the next few weeks.”
Stluka has been a fixture with the Oregon club swim team.
“Given all the circumstances this year, I think that was a solid swim for him,” Sawran said. “Hopefully, he can get to state. That is his goal.”
Junior Blake Pankratz finished first in the 200 free (2:03.85) and took second in the 500 free (5:39.46).
“The best thing about Blake’s 200 is he raced that guy (Fort Atkisnon’s Dan Krapfl),” Sawran said. “It was a tight race the whole time. The best part is he fought back in the end.”
Stevenson and Stluka teamed with junior Mason Konopacki and Josh Weber to win the 200 medley relay (1:47.89). The Panthers’ 200 free relay team of Weber, Stevenson, senior Connor Braatz and Stluka took first (1:36.36).
Braatz added a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:02.36) and Weber won the 100 free (54.13). Konopacki finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.73).
Oregon will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional at Waukesha South High School on Friday, Jan. 29. The sectional champion in each event advances to state. The next 18 fastest times from all the sectionals combined also qualify for state.
With the Madison schools opting out of the postseason, Sawran said he’s not sure what times will be needed to qualify for state.
He said he will use seed times from previous meets and last year to determine which events the Panthers could stack and could have the best chance of qualifying for state. The Waukesha South sectional includes thyroid-ranked Sun Prairie and Verona Area/Mount Horeb.
Sun Prairie senior Ben Wiegand has the Division 1 state’s fastest time in the 100 free (46.11), the second fastest time in the 50 free (20.44) and fourth fastest uin the 100 breaststroke (57.87). The Cardinals (1:37.21) have the third fastest time in the state in the 200 medley relay and third fastest in the 200 free relay this season.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb junior Oscar Best has the state’s third-fastest time in the 100 fly (51.33)
Waukesha South senior Sam Lanham has the state’s fifth-fastest time in the 200 free (1:46.59).