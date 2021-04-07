The Oregon High School boys soccer team opened the season with a scoreless tie against Monona Grove on Tuesday, March 30, at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove.
“The bottom line is we are grateful to be back on the field together,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said.
It has been 16 months since Oregon lost to Elkhorn 2-0 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final, finishing one win from a trip to state in 2019.
“We knew it may be an ugly start, and it was, with our possession and our organization on defense,” Mitchell said.
The Panthers outshot the Silver Eagles 5-2. Oregon goalie Coltrane LoBreglio had two saves.
“When the boys walked off the field they felt like they lost,” Mitchell said.
Oregon has made a run to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament four of the past seven years, and won three Division 2 titles, including in 2018 in Mitchell’s first year coaching the Panthers and 2013.
Mictehll said the team set goals for the season and they are no less than any other year.
They are still hungry and want to get to the state tournament,” he said. “It will be more difficult this year with just two divisions.”
In a traditional season, there are three divisions for the state tournament.