Senior Patrick Brognano hugged teammates and fought back tears after Oregon’s tournament run came to an end after a 3-1 loss to Madison West in a Division 1 sectional semifinal on Saturday, May 8, at Flambeau Field in Baraboo.
“That’s the heart and legacy of this program; not being complacent and fighting for every last game and minute knowing in our hearts we can do the big things and perform at the big levels,” Brognano said.
It’s not often over the past decade that the Oregon boys soccer team plays an underdog role, but that’s the spot the Panthers found themselves in during the WIAA Division 1 postseason. Oregon, which has made nine straight sectional appearances and won two Division 2 state tournaments the past 10 years, was bumped up to Division 1 because some teams played soccer in the traditional fall season and others pushed it back to the alternate fall season this spring.
Fifth-seeded Oregon (6-5-3) had a tournament of big performances. The Panthers reached the sectional after escaping with a 4-3 penalty kick shootout win over fourth-seeded Madison East in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 4, at Huntoon Field in Oregon. The Panthers then upset top-seeded Sun Prairie in a shootout 4-3 Thursday, May 6, at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
“We were put in a D1 bracket and probably the hardest one we have going against East, Sun Prairie and West,” Brognano said. “Those are definitely the nights I will remember those for so long. I will come back to the alumni games in 50 years, and I will remember those nights.”
Oregon entered the postseason 4-4-3, having been shut out in two of its final three regular season games.
“The special thing about this team is they came to value the challenges and struggles we experienced,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “It wasn’t until the last 10 or 12 days that we found ourselves. I don’t think a lot of boys two weeks ago even thought we would be in this spot today. I’m just so proud of them.”
Mitchell said the Panthers started to believe in themselves more each day.
“Sometimes you run out of time to do that and they did it this year despite the fact that it was a shorter season,” he said.
Mitchell served as a former coach at Sun Prairie.
“It’s bittersweet because there are boys I know on that team and I’m good friends with Tok (Kim) and Mike (McIntosh), coaches there,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud of the boys, they had the heart and level of play to beat a team like that. The opportunity to play again was an opportunity to put some icing on the cake.”
Madison West 3, Oregon 1
Madison West senior midfielder Miguel Konde Gwo scored two goals to hand Oregon a 3-1 loss in a sectional semifinal May 8, at Flambeau Field in Baraboo.
With pressure from Oregon senior Leo Studemann, Gwo raced out 25-yards and did a feet-first baseball slide, took a shot around Oregon senior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio that found the back of the net at 24 minutes, 14 seconds.
“Every shot that is taken I feel like I have a chance,” LoBreglio said. “There is no team or one player we can’t handle. That’s what we play for and we have faith in each other.”
West junior midfielder Henry Valley then scored at 25:48 to extend the Regents’ lead to 2-0.
The Panthers battled back with sophomore Noah Malcook scoring at 39:24 to cut the Regents’ lead to 2-1 at the half.
“He has quick feet and we bit at some times when we shouldn't have,” Mitchell said. “He made us pay and he’s special in that sense. When you make a small mistake he capitalizes.”
The Regents outshot the Panthers 7-4. LoBreglio had four saves.
“This game doesn’t illustrate how well we have done this season,” LoBreglio said. “How far we have come is truly incredible,” LoBreglio said. “From starting off our season and losing games to teams we should be beating and being placed as a five seed. I’m proud of my team for coming this far and really being determined.”
In the first half, Mitchell said he felt like the Panthers were a better team.
Gwo scored his second goal at 49:10 to seal the victory for the Regents.
Mitchell said the Panthers did a better job of controlling possession in the first half.
Oregon 2, Sun Prairie 2 (4-3 PK)
The Panthers kept their state tournament hopes alive by upsetting top-seeded Sun Prairie in a shootout 4-3 in a Division 1 regional championship May 6, at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
Oregon battled back from deficits twice to knock off the Cardinals. Oregon senior Patrick Brognano scored from 25-yards out at 13:08 to tie the game at 1. After the Cardinals took a 2-1 lead on senior midfielder Jonathan Trilling’s goal at 55:04, it didn’t take the Panthers long to answer. About 1 minute later, Malcook scored the game-tying goal to tie the game at 2.
In the shootout after two extra 10-minute overtime periods, Oregon got goals from Brognano, Malocook, Micah Mitchell and Anthony Elert to clip Sun Prairie. The penalty kick by Elert clinched the victory for the Panthers.
LoBreglio had eight saves and both teams had 10 shots on the goal. LoBreglio had a critical diving save on the Cardinals’ first attempt in the shootout.
Oregon 1, Madison East 1 (4-3 PK)
The Panthers knocked off the fourth-seeded Purgolders in a shootout in a regional semifinal May 4, at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
Oregon junior Alex Rodriguez scored on an assist by senior Leo Krause at 6:13. It stayed that way until Madison East’s Elliot Hamilton scored the game-tying goal at 69:40.
In the shootout, the Panthers got penalty kick goals from Malcook, senior Kieran Sweeney, sophomore Mason Diercks and Mitchell.
The Panthers outshot the Purgolders 7-6. LoBreglio had seven saves, including stopping two penalty kicks by East in the shootout. LoBreglio made a diving save on the Purgolders’ fourth attempt. Madison East’s Niko Esh’s penalty kick hit off the top cross bar and richeted away.