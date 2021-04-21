The Oregon High School boys soccer team has averaged only 1.5 goals per game in its first six games. Finding more ways to generate scoring opportunities at the midway point of the season is at the top of the list after the Panthers split two games last week.
In a regional championship rematch, DeForest stymied Oregon 2-0 on Thursday, April 15, at Huntoon Field. Oregon (3-2-1) was coming off a 2-0 win over Badger South Conference rival Stoughton on Tuesday, April 13.
Oregon senior Patrick Brognano said the Panthers need to play the middle touches quicker.
“When we get late in games and our mind starts to go, we start to take more touches and it becomes slower,” Brognano said. “If we play quicker one-two touch stuff it will open teams up really quickly and will give us more chances on goal.”
The Panthers have three shutouts in six games and have been shut out twice in both of their losses. Coach Chris Mitchell said the team has been dominating possession most of the season.
“We need to do something with it and get into an opponent’s box,” he said. “We need to get some higher percentage chances to score. That is the next step in our training.”
The Panthers return most of their experience on defense.
“We are confident that we don’t have to score a lot to win,” he said. “We do feel like a goal or two will give us an opportunity to win, because we are a tough team to score on.”
DeForest 2, Oregon 0
The Norskies scored two first-half goals and then had its defense stymie the Panthers April 15.
DeForest’s Casey Walton put the Norskies on the board with a goal in the 19th minute. About four minutes later, DeForest xxx Keaton Coopman scored on assists from Jay Franz and Nick Anderson to give the Norskies a 2-0 lead.
Oregon outshot DeForest 9-7. Oregon senior goaltender Coltrane LoBreglio had a game-high six saves.
Oregon 2, Stoughton 0
Brognano scored a goal in the 20th minute to help propel Oregon to a shutout of Stoughton on April 13 at Collins Field.
“It feels amazing to see that our whole team was together and had each others’ backs no matter what,” Brognano said. “That kind of just amps us up even more to get the win.”
Brognano made a run on the weak side of the net, sophomore Noah Malcook made a pass to the back post and Brognano made a quick one touch around Stoughton senior goaltender Steven Benoy and booted in an empty-net goal at 19:12.
Brognano said he was a little surprised to see Benoy come out of the net.
“It didn’t worry me or make me panic,” he said. “It was something I was expecting because it was a little bit of a far pass.”
Oregon sophomore Anthony Elert scored at 42:30 to seal the win for the Panthers. Oregon outshot Stoughton 10-1.
Every player for Oregon logged 10 minutes or more.
“That typically wouldn’t be the case when you are up two goals,” Mitchell said. “We have a really deep team this year. We feel like we can pull all of the guys off our bench and we feel really confident that they know what they need to do and they will do what they need to for us to be successful.”
Oregon junior goaltender Casey Farrar had one save and LoBreglio didn’t post a save in the shoutout. The Vikings had two opportunities off corner kicks in the 71st minute but Farrar and the Panthers’ defense thwarted them.
“He earned it,” Mitchell said of Farrar. “They knew before the game they were each going to get a half.”