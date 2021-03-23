Two seasons removed from graduating 10 starters from the WIAA Division 2 state championship team, the Oregon High School boys soccer team has reloaded and is primed for another state run.
Oregon returns seven starters from a team that finished 14-7-1 and won the Badger South Conference for the third straight year with a 7-0 record. The top returners are senior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio, named first-team Badger South All-Conference last year and senior forward Pat Brognano, named second-team all-conference in 2019. Brognano is the leading returning scorer back for the Panthers with eight goals and four assists.
The Panthers reached the WIAA Division 2 sectional final and lost to Elkhorn 2-0.
“We were not supposed to win the conference or advance to the sectional championship, but we did,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said.
Oregon has 12 letterwinners back, including returning starters juniors Quinn Belville (midfielder), and Alex Rodriguez (forward) and seniors Jayson Howard (midfielder), Ben Statz (defender) and Leo Kruase (center dfender).
“We expect five to six players from our lower teams to push our 12 letterwinners and make them better, meaning we will have a deep and talented team with expectations of doing very well in conference and playoff play,” Mitchell said.
Rodriguez scored four goals and added five assists last season.
“He’s an explosive and creative forward,” Mitchell said.
LoBreglio at goalie, along with defenders Statz and Krause, were integral in helping the Panthers shut out 10 teams last season.
Statz, whom Mitchell described as an “attacking defender,” scored five goals and had two assists in 2019.
Other letterwinners back are sophomore Mason Diercks, junior Eli Lehmann and seniors Micah Mitchell and Leo Staedmann.
The Panthers won the conference by one game over Monona Grove last year, and Mitchell said the Silver Eagles will again be Oregon’s main competition. Monona Grove is led by senior first-team all-conference senior forward Connor Bracken. The Panthers beat the Silver Eagles 2-0 in a sectional semifinal.
“They are hungry to get back out on the field together and have been putting in the time already this winter making sure we hit the ground running,” Mitchell said.