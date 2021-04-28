The Oregon High School boys soccer team went 2-1 and lost a sectional semifinal rematch on the road to McFarland 1-0 on Saturday, April 24.
The Panthers (5-3-1) were coming off a 13-0 win over Monroe in a Badger South Conference game Thursday, April 22, and a 2-0 victory over Beaver Dam two days before at Prairie View Elementary School in Beaver Dam.
McFarland 1, Oregon 0
McFarland’s Zach Nichols scored on a header at 66 minutes, 19 seconds to tip Oregon in a rematch of last year’s sectional semifinal.
The game-winning goal by Nichols came off a cross by Bubba Blair. Both the Panthers and Spratns had six shots on goal. Oregon senior goaltender Coltrane LoBreglio had five saves.
McFarland had a 7-3 edge in direct kicks.
Oregon 13, Monroe 0
Sophomore Anthony Elert and junior Christian Wirtz both scored two goals to power Oregon to a rout of Monroe April 22, at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
Oregon junior Alex Rodriguez scored on a shot to the far post on an assist by senior Jayson Howard at 4:28. Junior teammate Tyler Fischer had two assists.
Junior Eli Lehmann and Howard added goals to extend the Panthers’ lead to 3-0. The Panthers scored four goals in about an 8-minute span, including two by Elert. Senior Kieran Sweeney and Wirtz also had goals during the spurt to extend the Panthers’ lead to 7-0.
Oregon also got goals from sophomore Daniel Compton and senior Ben Statz. The Panthers outshot the Cheesemakers 19-0.
The Panthers recorded their fifth shutout this season.
Oregon 2, Beaver Dam 0
Lehmann and senior Leo Krause both scored goals to propel the Panthers to a win over the Golden Beavers on Tuesday April 20, at Prairie View Elementary School.
Lehmann scored on an assist by sophomore Noah Maclook in the 12th minute. The Panthers outshot the Beavers 13-4.
Krause scored in the 89th minute to seal the victory. LoBreglio had four saves.