Oregon senior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio was named first team all-state by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association for the alternate fall season this spring.
Oregon senior Patrick Brognano and senior Leo Studemann were both named honorable mention academic all-state. LoBreglio posted five shutouts. He was a key cog in helping the Panthers (6-5-3) make a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal, where they lost to Madison West 3-1.