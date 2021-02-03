Every time the Oregon High School boys hockey team committed a penalty in the regular season finale, the Monroe Avalanche made them pay.
The Avalanche scored six power play goals as the Panthers played a man down on six penalties. The 100% power play percentage helped Monroe skate to a comeback 8-6 win over Oregon. It marks the second time this season the Panthers (9-4) have had a two or more goal lead against Monroe, only to see the Avalanche come back to win.
Monroe senior Hayden Roth scored five goals, with four coming on the power play.
Oregon jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by junior Joe Roemer, freshman forward Andrew Jicha and senior forward Adam Franken. Monroe’s Ryan Molitor scored at the end of the first period to cut the Panthers’ lead to 3-1. That was the start of a four consecutive goal outbreak by the Avalanche.
Jicha finished with two goals and two assists to lead the Panthers. Roemer and sophomore forward Kyle Rohrer each had one goal and two assists.
Roth scored four goals in the second period, with three coming on the power play. He scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second to help Monroe take a 4-3 lead. Rohrer scored a short-handed goal on an assist by Jicha to tie the game at 4. The Avalanche closed the final 6 minutes of the second with three power-play goals.
Oregon’s Simon Dosher scored on assists from Jicha and Rohrer at 11:27 in the third period. About a minute later, Jicha scored on passes from Rohrer and Roemer to cut the Avalanche’s lead to 7-6 at 12:13. A few minutes later, though, Roth scored another power-play goal to seal the game.
Oregon outshot Monroe 51-46. Oregon senior goaltender Colton Dailey had 21 saves and Josh Kean had 17 saves.