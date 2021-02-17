To make program history, the Oregon High School boys hockey team had to knock off the defending Division 2 state champions last week.
The Panthers fell short of their first-ever state tournament appearance with a 4-0 loss to St. Mary’s Springs in a Division 2 sectional final on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.
It was the first time Oregon (12-5) was shut out this season. The Panthers had blanked Homestead 7-0 in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
St. Mary’s Springs 4, Oregon 0
The Panthers couldn’t find the back of the net against sophomore goaltender Hayden Rising and the top-ranked team in Division 2.
Oregon was outshot 30-25, went 0-for-2 on the power play and did not commit a penalty. Senior goaltender Colton Dailey stopped 26 shots.
The Ledgers (22-2) scored twice in the first period and twice in the third.
Senior Brady Welsch assisted classmate Owen Bellendir on the first goal of the game, scored with 2:44 left in the opening period and assisted junior Dayne Deanovich on the third goal. Senior Noah Pickart capped the scoring with an empty-netter.
Oregon 7, Homestead 0
Freshman Andrew Jicha recorded a hat trick in a rout of the Highlanders (9-13) at Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon.
Jicha scored his first goal with a little less than 2 minutes left in the first period to put the Panthers up 3-0. He capitalized on the power play 33 seconds into the third and almost 6 minutes later to cap the scoring.
Junior Joe Roemer started the scoring 3:50 into the game, and sophomore Simon Dosher scored 36 seconds later.
Sophomore Kyle Rohrer made it 4-0 at the 9:37 mark of the second period off an assist from Jicha. Senior Adam Franken netted an unassisted, short-handed goal with a little less than three minutes left in the second.
Roemer and Rohrer finished with two assists apiece. Franken, seniors Trey McKee and Ben Outhouse and juniors Christian Libansky and Simon Sassorossi each had one assist
Dailey made 24 saves in the shutout. Oregon outshot Homestead 26-24, went 1-for-4 on the power play and killed all six penalties.