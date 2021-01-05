The Oregon boys hockey team extended its winning streak to four games and won the Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament.
Oregon (6-1) clipped Kettle Moraine 4-3 in a second-round game on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield, then skated to a 4-3 win over Waukesha in the championship the next day.
For the Panthers, as the wins mount, so does the recognition. Oregon had four players named to the all-tournament team: sophomore Kyle Rohrer (forward), freshman Andrew Jicha (forward), senior Colton Dailey (goaltender) and senior Joe Roemer (defenseman).
“We can pretty much match up with anyone with our seven or eight guys up front,” Oregon coach Cole Hefty said of the Panthers’ forward group. “Whoever is the first one out there can go get it done. It was good for the guys to get the recognition. We could have put any of our forwards on that team.”
Jicha scored four goals and racked up three assists in the three tournament games. Sophomore forward Jacob Cameron scored four goals and Rohrer had one goal and dished out four assists. Roemer had one goal and three assists.
Dailey posted a .902 save percentage and averaged 27.6 saves per game.
Oregon 4, Kettle Moraine 3
Cameron scored two goals to lead the Panthers to a comeback victory over Kettle Moraine Dec. 29 in Delafield.
He scored his first goal about 7 minutes into the first period on assists from Simon Dosher and Rohrer. Jicha then scored a power-play goal on a pass from Rohrer at 11:48 to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
Kettle Moraine’s Michael Saunders followed with two goals, the second coming at 7:43 in the third period to tie the game at 2. Kettle Moraine’s Kyle Hart scored a go-ahead goal at 8:07 to give them a 3-2 lead.
Hefty said the Panthers had about a 10-minute lull in the second and early third periods.
“We outshot them by a lot in the first period,” he said. “We knew they would come out guns blazing in the second.”
The Panthers rallied, with Cameron scoring a game-tying goal on passes from Jicha and Rohrer to tie the game at 3 at 12:44. Senior forward Adam Franken then scored the game-winner on a pass by Roemer at 15:21.
“We were happy to have him (Franken) back after he missed last week,” Hefty said. “He’s a good smart skater we can add to the young forward group.”
Oregon outshot Kettle Moraine, 38-29. Dailey had 26 saves.
Oregon 4, Waukesha 3
Jicha scored two goals and the Panthers got solid goaltending from Dailey to knock off Waukesha in the championship game Dec. 30, in Delafield.
Waukesha’s Cade Kiehl helped Waukesha strike first in the first period. Oregon again rallied, with Roemer scoring a game-tying goal on a backdoor pass from Trey Mckee at 8:42. Jicha then scored on an assist by Rohrer to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 7:19.
Waukesha scored a game-tying goal with 3:46 to go in the first period to tie the game at 2.
The Panthers got a second-period goal from Jicha and a power-play goal by Rohrer on assists from Franken and Roemer to take a 4-2 lead. Waukesha pulled its goalie and scored the final goal with 38 seconds to go.
Dailey had 25 saves and came up big by stopping a first-period breakaway shot and then saving a penalty shot at 13:43 in the third period.
“We are continuing to find out we have a really resilient team,” Hefty said. “They never go away. They keep battling. The guys are playing really well right now.”