The Oregon boys hockey team showcased its young depth at forward en route to skating to a 4-3 comeback win over Fond du Lac in the first round of the Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament on Monday, Dec. 28.
It marked the second comeback win by the Panthers in a week. Oregon rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Middleton 5-4 on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Brookfield Ice Arena.
“We really have a good young core of forwards,” coach Cole Hefty said. “They all know how to do their jobs. As a team they are making the plays right now.”
Oregon (4-1) was scheduled to play Kettle Moraine on Tuesday, Dec. 29, which took place after the Observer’s press time. After the first two games of the tournament, the Panthers are scheduled to play a third game based on the results of the first two rounds of the tournament.
Oregon 4, Fond du Lac 3
Sophomore forward Jacob Cameron scored the game-winning goal with four minutes left to lift the Panthers over Fond du Lac in the first round of the JRM Tournament Dec. 28.
Oregon senior forward Adam Franken and junior forward Joe Roemer each scored goals in the first period to help the Panthers jump out to a 2-1 lead.
Oregon’s Trey McKee scored on an assist by freshman forward Andrew Jicha to extend the Panthers’ lead to 3-1. Fond du Lac rallied with one goal in the second and one in the third period to tie the game at 3.
Oregon senior goaltender Colton Dailey had 34 saves.
“We had some ups and downs, but we battled hard,” Hefty said. “I was happy with our energy and performance.”
Oregon 5, Middleton 4
The Panthers rallied from a three-goal deficit and escaped the Cardinals with a comeback victory on Dec. 23, at the Brookfield Ice ARena. Both Jicha and Roemer scored two goals to lead Oregon. Sophomore forward Kyle Rohrer also added a goal.
“It was a good win against a traditionally strong program,” Hefty said. “It’s a good confidence booster to know we can skate with anybody.”