Adam Franken was understandably upset when the Oregon High School boys hockey team lost in the sectional final to Saint Mary’s Springs on Feb. 9, ending his high school career.
But after missing the chance to play for a state championship, the senior took advantage of his next opportunity and is now a national champion.
Franken won the 2021 Chipotle USA Hockey Tier II 3A National Championship on May 4 in Green Bay with the U18 Janesville Jr. Jets, a group of Wisconsin high school players with hometowns ranging from Chippewa Falls to Monroe.
“It was really cool having an opportunity to play for a championship even when state wasn’t really in the question,” Franken said. “And playing here, playing for Janesville was really nice especially considering COVID and how that changed high school and everything this year.”
Teams were compiled of top high school players from states all over the country. The Jets team secured enough points in the round-robin opening round of the playoffs. From the semifinals on, it was single elimination.
The team had only a handful of practices together and played enough games to qualify for the playoffs this fall. The kids went to play for their high school teams before returning for the 16-team playoffs after the WIAA season ended.
“Yeah, that was definitely a struggle. But I mean, we’re all just good hockey players and have been around the sport for a long time. So it wasn’t super hard for us to figure it out. But yeah, I definitely feel like we were at a disadvantage playing teams that have been practicing all year.”
But Franken said he knew a lot of the players from previous high school seasons and travel hockey. It helped that they had talent, he said.
“Well, we are all kind of the top players on our high school teams,” Franken said. “I knew a lot of the people from before just previously playing, so that helped, too. And we just had a lot of chemistry together. We clicked together and we just had fun playing hockey.”
The championship came down to two Wisconsin teams. After cruising to a 3-0 lead in the title game against a Green Bay team, the Jets fended off a late rush to go undefeated and win the game 3-2.
Franken said he hasn’t decided what his plans are after graduation or if they involve junior hockey. He said the tournament was one of the best memories of his life.
The final seconds left a special feeling he won’t soon forget.
“They pushed back, and we just held them off. They scored a couple late in the third, but we just held them off. It was just an awesome feeling when the final buzzer went off.”