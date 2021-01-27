After losing a second straight game, the Oregon boys hockey team rebounded for a comeback win and then turned in its first shutout this season.
Oregon freshman forward Andrew Jicha scored three goals and had four assists in three games last week to help Oregon (9-3) snap a two-game losing streak.
The Panthers lost their second straight game to Janesville 7-5 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Ice Skating Center in Beloit. Oregon then rallied to pull out a 5-3 victory over Brookfield on Friday, Jan. 22, at the Ponds of Brookfield Ice Arena. The next day, the Panthers shut out McFarland 5-0 at the Harris Park Ice Arena in Dodgeville.
Oregon was informed of their postseason path on Sunday, Jan. 24. The Panthers received a No. 2 seed in the Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs WIAA Division 2 sectional. Oregon will play seventh-seeded Stoughton (0-2) in a regional championship on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at a site to be determined, according to the WIAA.
Oregon can’t host any home games because of the COVID-19 restrictions, prohibiting contact and indoor gatherings being limited to 10 people or less. The two Badger South Conference rivals haven’t played each other in a shortened season this year.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (21-1), ranked No. 1 in Division 2, received the top seed in the sectional and is the defending Division 2 state champion.
Janesville 7, Oregon 5
Forward Trey McKee scored one goal and had two assists, but the Panthers couldn’t dig out of a second-period hole to rally past Janesville on Jan. 19.
Oregon started strong with Logan Leatherberry scoring on an assist by McKee at 4:12 in the first period to tie the game at 1. McKee then scored on a pass from Leatherberry to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.
After Janesville tied the game at 2, the Panthers answered with Aidan Scott scoring a go-ahead goal on an assist by senior Spencer Buskager at 14:39 in the second period to give Oregon a 3-2 lead. Janesville answered with four straight goals, including two by Tyler Steuck to take a 6-3 lead. Senior forward Adam Franken scored on an assist from McKee and Jicha about midway through the second.
Steuck scored his third goal for a hat trick at 9:43 in the third period to extend Janesville’s lead to 7-4. Buskager capped the scoring with a goal on assist from Jicha and Franken.
Oregon senior goaltender Colton Dailey had 34 saves.
Oregon 5, Brookfield 3
Franken scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 9:06 mark of the third period to lead the Panthers to a win over the Brookfield Stars on Jan. 22 at the Ponds of Brookfield Ice Arena.
Jicha scored two goals and had two assists and sophomore forward Kyle Rohrer posted two goals. Jicha scored his first goal on assists from Franken and sophomore forward Jacob Cameron at 4:30 in the first period. The Stars got first period goals from Adam Freitag and Braden Kloida on the power play to take a 2-1 lead.
Rohrer scored a game-tying goal off assist from Jicha and Cameron at 8:04 in the second period to tie the game 2-2.
The Stars regained the lead in the third period, but the Panthers answered with Rohrer, scoring the game-tying goal on a pass by Jicha at 4:20 in the third. Franekn scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from Joe Roemer and McKee at 9:06. Jicha tacked on his second goal on a pass by Leatherberry at 16:20.
The Stars outshot the Panthers 29-18. Dailey had 26 saves.
Oregon 5, McFarland 0
Jicha scored one goal and dished out three assists to power the Panthers to a shutout win over the Spartans on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Dodgeville.
Oregon outshot McFarland 38-23 and the Panthers went 2-for-5 on the power play. Roemer got the scoring starting on the power play on an assist by Rohrer at 10:19 in the first period. About four minutes later, Buskgaer scored on a pass from Jicha to extend the Panthers’ lead to 2-0.
Rohrer scored on an assist by Jicha at 10:10 in the second period. Moments later, Cameron scored on an assist from Franken and Jicha to push the lead to 4-0.
Jicha capped the scoring with a goal on assists from Rohrer and Cameron at 4:37 in the third.
Dailey had 23 saves in the shutout.