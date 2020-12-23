The Oregon boys hockey team’s Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association game with DeForest on Sunday, Dec. 20, was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
Oregon coach Cole Hefty said the game was called off on Sunday, as DeForest notified the Panthers’ team manager they couldn’t play because of close contact with a player in a previous game who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We decided as a group to cancel the game and not push it,” he said. “We canceled it out of caution.”
Hefty said it’s still to be determined if the game with DeForest will be rescheduled.
Oregon (2-1) lost its first game to Sauk Prairie 5-4 on Friday, Dec. 18, at the Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac.
Sauk Prairie 5, Oregon 4
The Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit against the Eagles Dec. 18.
Oregon sophomore forward Kyle Rohrer scored two goals in the second period. Rohrer scored his first goal on assists from freshman Andrew Jicha and sophomore Jacob Cameron at the 5 minute, 46 second mark. About 3 minutes later, Rohrer scored on assists from Ji9cha and senior Adam Franken to tie the game at 2.
Oregon took the lead in the third period with Franken scoring on a pass from Kaden Peterson at 11:47 to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead. The Eagles answered with three goals to regain a 5-3 lead.
With about 10 seconds to go, Joe Roemer scored the final goal for the Panthers on assist from Franken and Ben Outhouse.
Oregon senior goaltender Colton Dailey had 36 saves, and the Eagles outshot the Panthers 41-21.
The Oregon team is playing a club season not affiliated with the WIAA, but with WAHA. The team has to play all of its games on the road due to Dane County restrictions limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people or less, and outside gatherings limited to 25.
Fond du Lac tournament
The team will then gear up for three games in a Fond du Lac tournament Dec. 28-30.
Oregon will face Fond du Lac (1-4) on Monday, Dec. 28 and then play Kettle Moraine (5-1). The third game of the tournament is to be determined based on the results of the first two games.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Hefty said. “It’s an opportunity for us to get back on the ice and learn and grow as a team.”