Oregon High School senior forward Adam Franken doesn’t mind playing back-to-back games in the postseason.
That will be the case after he and sophomore forward Jacob Cameron each scored two goals to power the Panthers to an 8-2 win over rival Stoughton in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game on Monday, Feb. 8, at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo in Monroe.
“We just want to play as long as we can this year,” Franken said. “We want to keep moving up and playing at state, hopefully. This is the first step and I think we got a good start for sure.”
With the win, second-seeded Oregon (10-4) advances and was scheduled to play at third-seeded Homestead in a Division 2 sectional semifinal on Tuesday. The game against the Vikings was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4, but it was postponed because of snow.
“I like playing back-to-back,” Franken said. “We can definitely use this game as momentum moving forward into tomorrow and move on to Fondy Springs on Saturday.”
Homestead is coming off a 4-3 double overtime win over sixth-seeded McFarland.
“We just have to keep growing and finding the net,” Franken said. “We have had a successful season. We just have to put the puzzle together.”
Oregon senior defenseman Ben Outhouse put the Panthers on the board first with a goal at 5 minutes, 5 seconds in the first period. About a minute later, senior forward Trey McKee scored on an assist by Franken.
Cameron then netted his first goal on an assist by senior forward Aidan Scott at 7:12 to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“We knew we had a stronger team than them, and we knew we could do what we needed to do to win,” Franken said.
Only 41 seconds later, Stoughton’s Will Rotar scored to cut Oregon’s lead to 3-1. Freshman forward Andrew Jicha answered for the Panthers with a power-play goal on passes from junior forward Joe Roemer and sophomore forward Kyle Rohrer to extend the Panthers’ lead to 4-1.
Coach Larry Clemens said the key to the offensive success early in the first period was the Panthers hunting pucks quickly and creating turnovers.
“We still don’t handle success well,” Clemens said. “We get up early and then lay back for a bit. We don’t have the instinct to go after it and step on the gas. We pump on the brakes a little bit.”
Stoughton (0-3) entered the postseason with just two games played after they had three games canceled last week.
“I think our guys were lackadaisical a little bit because they were kind of overlooking them,” Clemens said. “We were able to right the ship more often than not.”
Oregon scored three more goals in the second period to put the contest out of reach. Franken scored his first goal on a pass from freshman defenseman Logan Leatherberry at 5:10 in the second period. About six minutes later, Rohrer scored on an assist by Jicha to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead. Cameron scored his second goal on the power play on an assist by Edgar Nieto to extend the lead to six goals.
Franken scored his second goal in the third period on assists from McKee and Rohrer. Roemer added a third-period goal to push the Panthers’ lead to 8-1.
The Panthers outshot the Vikings 39-17. Oregon senior goaltender Colton Dailey had 15 saves.
Oregon played four lines to give players a rest for the sectional semifinal game against Homestead.
“They wanted to get out more, but we need more in the tank for tomorrow,” Clemens said.