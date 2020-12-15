It didn't take the Oregon boys hockey team long to shake off any rust.
Despite just two practices in a week, the team, playing in the Oregon Hockey Association, following a Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association schedule, posted two wins in its first week.
Oregon rolled past Arrowhead 5-2 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Howard G. Mullett Ice Center in Hartland. Then the Panthers used a five-goal third period outbreak to topple the New Berlin Ice Force 7-1 on Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.
"The kids were hungry to get back on the ice to play," said Oregon coach Cole Hefty.
Oregon went 13-12-1 last season and made a run to a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal, where the Panthers lost to top-ranked Saint Mary's Springs 6-0.
Oregon High School boys hockey coach Larry Clemens is prohibited from coaching the team in a WAHA club season. Clemens was going to add Hefty as an assistant coach, but the program had him wait out the indoor gathering ban so he could coach the team in a WAHA season.
Clemens said the initial intent of the team was to play a WIAA season when allowed under Dane County COVID-19 restrictions. Unless Oregon switches to a WIAA season later this year, the Panthers will not be eligible for postseason play or the state tournament.
"In order for the kids to play hockey, we had to go with a WAHA season," he said.
Playing a WAHA season
Many area boys high school programs have shifted to a WAHA season. SInce the Public Health Madison and Dane County order banning indoor gatherings, hockey teams must play games outside the county.
"Our seniors have had enough taken away from them," Hefty said. "Any way we could play a season and get back in the rink was the best opportunity we had."
Oregon has 11 games left in a 13-game schedule, though Hefty said the team is trying to schedule more games. The teams are not allowed to use Oregon School District buses for games, and each player is responsible for their own transportation to the games.
Players are required to wear masks, even on the ice while playing, and are advised to come to the rink and dress outside. Teams are socially distanced and not allowed in a rink until 15 minutes before a game. Many rinks are not allowing fans but are providing a live barn, an area fans can go to watch an online streaming of the game.
Hefty said it's a different hockey game day atmosphere than players and fans are accustomed to.
"They are willing to do whatever it takes to play," he said.
Hefty the biggest aspect that stood out from the first two games was the work ethic of the players.
"Without much time on the ice, I wasn't sure how we would play,” he said. "I was excited by the energy level."
Top returning players
Oregon has many pieces in place to replicate last year's success.
The Panthers return senior goaltender Colton Dailey, who was first-team Badger South All-Conference last season.
Oregon returns four of its top five scorers from last season in senior forward Adam Franken and sophomore forward Kyle Rohrer. Franken racked up 39 points last year (16 goals and 23 assists) and was the team's top scorer, while Rohrer posted 30 points (16 goals and 14 assists) and was third on the team in scoring.
Junior forward Joe Roermer is back after scoring 14 goals and dishing out 14 assists last season. Another playmaker for the Panthers is Colton Eyers, who played a pivotal role last year with four goals and 15 assists. Both were second-team all-conference selections last year.
Sophomore forward Jacob Cameron scored eight goals in 24 games last year.
Oregon 7, New Berlin 1
Cameron scored three goals and had two assists to power Oregon to a rout of New Berlin on the road on Sunday.
The Panthers trailed 1-0 after the first period. Oregon’s Andrew Jicha scored a game-tying goal on an assist by Cameron at 11:05 of the second period to tie the game at 1. Just 14 seconds later, Cameron scored to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Jicha scored two goals and had two assists in the game.
Oregon broke the game open with five goals in the third period. Cameron scored on a pass from Kaden Peterson in the first minute of the final period. Jicha scored his second goal on the power play on assists from Cameron and Franken at 7:45 to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead.
Oregon closed the game with three goals in the final 7 minutes. The Panthers got goals from Rohrer, Cameron and Edgar Nieto.
The Panthers outshot the Ice Force 45-34. Dailey had 33 saves.
Oregon 5, Arrowhead 2
Cameron scored two goals and the Panthers skated to a road win in the season opener on Dec. 10.
Cameron struck first for Oregon in the first period. Senior forward Adam Franken then scored a short-handed goal to extend the Panthers' lead to 2-0.
"They gave it everything they had," Hefty said.
Oregon added two more goals in the second period. Cameron scored his second goal on an assist by Rohrer. Moments later, Rohrer scored.
Peterson found the back of the net in the third period to cap the scoring.