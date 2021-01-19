After posting a 7-1 start to the season as a club team, many took notice when the Oregon boys hockey team made the switch to a WIAA-sanctioned season and the Panthers earned a No. 5 ranking in the Division 2 Wisconsin Hockey state poll.
The ranking was put to the test on Saturday, Jan. 16, as Monroe used a six-straight-goal scoring barrage, including four in the second period, to hand Oregon a 7-3 loss at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo in Monroe.
“Our team in general, with our success, we don’t know how to handle it yet,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “I think because of that fifth ranking, I think they felt we were a little better than what we are.”
Oregon (7-2) had its five-game winning streak snapped. Monroe senior forward Cade Janecke scored three goals and had two assists. With the win, Monroe improved to 13-7-2 in its Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association club season. Janecke has been the focal point for the Avalanche with 21 goals and 33 assists in 21 games this season.
“It’s almost dangerous for us to get up,” Clemens said. “We don’t play well with success. We play back and all of sudden things are happening we don’t want and we don’t know how to counter that. I would rather our team get punched in the mouth first.”
It was the Panthers that threw the first scoring punch. Freshman forward Andrew Jicha scored on an assist by senior forward Adam Franken at 4:11.
“I knew they were coming out and it was all Franken on the slide over (pass),” Jicha said.
About three minutes later, Oregon’s Simon Dosher scored on a pass from Jicha to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
“I think we kind of got in our heads a little bit when we were up 2-0 and we thought we could sit back and finish the game easily, and obviously that didn’t happen.”
Jicha has scored eight goals and has eight assists in eight games this season.
“We had the right guys get the puck, and when they get opportunities they are typically going to find a way to score goals,” Clemens said. “Jicha is good for a goal every game and Dosher plays hard. Those guys get rewarded for that.”
Monroe closed the first period with a flurry. Janecke scored his first goal on assists from Cash Anderson and Hayden Roth at 9:48. Only 25 seconds later, Janecke scored his second goal on a breakaway to tie the game at 2.
The Avalanche broke the game open by scoring four goals in a five-minute span in the second period. Monroe got a go-ahead goal from Roth at 2:01 on an assist by Roman Bauer. Janecke scored to net the hat trick on a pass from Blaze Janecke at 5:03 to take a 4-2 lead. Blaze Janecke added two more goals in the second to extend the Avalanche’s lead to 6-2.
“We are a better team than that,” Jicha said. “Give Monroe props for the way they played.”
Roth had one goal and three assists and Bauer added three assists. Roth now has 25 goals and 27 assists this season.
The Panthers outshot the Avalanche 50-36. Oregon goaltender Carter Granburg had a team-high 17 saves. Senior goaltender Colton Dailey added 12 saves.
Clemens said it’s small details like puck watching that allowed the Avalanche to score six consecutive goals.
“We just have to commit ourselves to the small details,” he said. “We let their best guys get the puck and get opportunities. Dailey has been a rock for us the entire year. He wasn’t at his best, but we didn’t provide any support for him.”
Oregon senior forward Spencer Buskger scored on an assist by Dosher at 7:50 in the second to cut Monroe’s lead to 6-3.
The Panthers won’t have to wait long to get back on the ice. Oregon was scheduled to play at Janesville (2-11) on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Janesville Ice Arena.
“The tough part about this year is you don’t know when the end will happen with quarantines and COVID,” Clemens said. “I think this game in a normal year, we would have a bounce-back game. They are resilient, and hopefully we bounce back.”