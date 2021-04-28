Oregon senior Nicholas Kipp posted two top-25 finishes the first week of the boys golf season.
Kipp shot a 14-over par 86 to finish 21st-place Monday, April 26 in the Madison Edgewood Invitational at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
That came three days after Kipp carded a 2-over par 74 to take third place in the season-opening Reedsburg Invitational on Friday, April 23 at the Reedsburg Country Club. He helped lead the Panthers to a third-place finish in an 11-team Division 1 field.
Edgewood Invite
Oregon had three of the top 35 golfers to take sixth place at the Edgewood Invitational April 26 at the Blackhawk Country Club.
The Panthers shot a 358, 11 strokes behind fifth-place Verona. Middelton had three of the top six golfers to score a 325 to clip Edgewood by three strokes for the team title.
Oregon’s John Thysse carded an 88 to take 29th and Gavin Rieder shot a 90 to place 33rd. Teammate Sean Flanagan carded a 94 to finish 45th.
Middleton’s Alec Sosnowski shot a 6-over-par 78 for medalist honors.
Reedsburg
The Panthers had two golfers in the 70s in the season-opening Reedsburg Invitational April 23.
Kipp shot a 2-over par 74 and John Thysse carded a 79 in Reedsburg. The Panthers shot a 324 as a team to finish third place.
Behind Thysse, Gavin Rieder shot an 85 and Billy McCorkle carded an 86.
Holmen shot a 308 and edged Onalska by three strokes for the team title.
Onalaska’s Max Breiling took home medalist honors as he carded a 1-over-par 71.