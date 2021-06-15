When the Oregon High School boys golf team thinks back on the golf season, a lot will come to mind.
The ending, however, will almost certainly be what they remember most.
Senior Nicholas Kipp ended up playing two playoff holes in a span of three days after a WIAA scoring error at the WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker sectional meet on Tuesday, June 8, forced both a team and individual playoff on Thursday, June 10.
Kipp ended up losing the second playoff on the 10th hole at Riverside Golf Course, a 491-yard par 5. Playoffs typically occur on the first hole of an event, and the sectional began on the back nine due to scheduling conflicts.
After a long tee shot with a hybrid, Kipp hit an iron shot just off the green. His initial chip shot fell short before his second chip landed about 10 feet from the pin.
Kipp’s par putt stopped inches short of the hole, and Sun Prairie sophomore Tyler Schick advanced to state.
"It's not easy to read putts right at the hole, it's easier to read them from farther away. That's just a putt that is part of golf,” Kipp said. “They don't all fall."
Oregon golf coach Sara Mess said Kipp read the putt right.
"I was initially worried when he hit it that it was going to be a little short, and then as it looked like it was going to get to the hole, man, it looked good the whole way," she said.
“I thought he had it.”
Milton and Mukwonago each scored a 320 in Tuesday’s sectional golf meet, but a scoring technology error listed Milton as scoring a 324 instead. The error wasn’t discovered until Wednesday.
The discrepancy occurred in the WIAA’s automatic scoring system, which tries to keep scores updated in real time. Mukwonago’s No. 4 golfer Cooper Barry shot a 42 on the front nine when you add up his scores hole by hole, but the computer system totaled the shots incorrectly to give him a 38.
The WIAA rule book lists all team scores as final in playoff situations, but the organization agreed to overrule this decision for this instance after Milton and Mukwonago agreed to a playoff.
Tom Shafranksi, assistant director of the WIAA, said the rule is in place to ensure tournaments are consistent and follow a schedule.
"We have to advance kids along,” Shafranski told the Observer. “So although golf in most cases, and by USGA rule, allows a lot of administrative issues or corrections administratively to be made at any time after a meet is done, in high school golf there has to be a time where you have to say, 'hey, it's over and we need to advance.'"
But after talking with the parties involved, the WIAA thought the recent situation could be an exception to the rule.
"We felt strongly that we had good criteria in that because it was an administrative clerical situation, that was something that we could go with and determine that a playoff could be held. And both schools desired that as well, so there was support and participation involvement with the schools being included,” Shafranski said.
Kipp was one of four other golfers to lose to Milton sophomore Deegan Riley in a playoff for the final individual qualifying spot on Tuesday. After the Red Hawks qualified for state on Thursday, Riley and freshman teammate Brett Wieland gave up their individual qualifying spots for the team qualification.
Mukwonago senior Matt Paulson took one of the spots with a 75, but then there was a four-way tie for the last individual spot at 78, decided by Thursday’s playoff.
Kipp was on the putting green while he waited for the result of the team playoff. Teammates were sending updates to Mess from the green on hole 10.
"I was trying to honestly keep my mind off of it,” Kipp said. “What me and my coach talked about and many other guys have talked about is something like that has never happened, so the fact that I just knew I had the probability to go out and try again, that never has happened before. I was just trying to keep calm, relaxed, keep my mind off of it and try to stay in the moment."
His coach said the experience was a first for everyone involved.
"I always tell these guys when they're out on the course or they're doing something that no matter what they've done on a golf course, I've done that as well,” Mess said.
“And this is the one I haven't (done). He got a new one on me with playing a playoff and then having to play another playoff two days later. It's just a crazy situation that I think all the guys that played in the playoff really handled well considering how unprecedented it was."
Sophomore Billy McCorkle scored an 86 for the Panthers at the sectional meet, who got an 88 from sophomore Logan Martin, an 89 from senior Johnie Thysse and a 97 from senior Gavin Rieder.
Mess said she was proud of her golfers, who were dealt a bit of a surprise when they learned upon arrival that the tournament would start with the tougher back nine due to scheduling conflicts.
"They really kind of struggled on that back nine that they had to play first, but everybody kind of got it together more on the front nine, so I'm proud that they kind of kept fighting through and didn't get defeated and still tried to put up a good number," she said.
Kipp said he will remember his teammates and the crazy ending that capped an uncertain senior season.
"I got the chance to play. For a while it was hit and miss if I was going to get to play my senior season," he said.
“Yesterday I was on the range with my coach, and I thought it was over, and then today I got another chance at it."