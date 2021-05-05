Oregon High School senior John Thysse shot a 2-over par 38 and it all came together for the Oregon boys golf team to tie the Division 2 top-ranked team Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, April 27, at the Legend of Bergamont in Oregon.
The Panthers followed that up with a 187-181 loss to Monona Grove on Thursday, April 29, at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
Oregon 165, Edgewood 165
The Panthers’ top four golfers all shot in the 40s to tie Edgewood April 27 at the Legend of Bergamont.
Thysse led the way, capturing medalist honors (38). Senior Nicholas Kipp shot a 4-over-par 40 and sophomore Billy McCorkle carded a 43. Freshman Sean Flanagan shot a 47 to round out the top four for the Panthers.
Monona Grove 181, Oregon 187
Two days after tying the Crusaders, the Panthers couldn’t keep the momentum going on the road against Monona Grove at the Oaks Golf Course.
Oregon was led by Logan Martin, who shot a 40. McCorkle carded a 46 and Thysse finished with a 49. Flanagan shot a 50 and the Panthers came eight strokes from topping the Silver Eagles.