Birdie. Par. Par.
It was pretty close to a perfect start to the Badger South Conference championship golf meet for Oregon’s top golfer, Nicholas Kipp, on Tuesday, May 25.
The senior finished with a 2-over-par 37 on the front nine and ended the day 8-over-par overall, taking eighth place with a 79. The Panthers placed fifth as a team with a 347, seven strokes behind fourth-place Stoughton.
Edgewood won the event with a 311.
Coach Sara Mess thought Kipp played a solid round, pointing to a recovery effort on hole 17 where Kipp scored an eagle.
After sending his tee shot to the left of the fairway and with his ball caught under a group of trees, Kipp hit a punch shot with a bit of a draw to about six feet from the pin before sinking the putt.
"I think he was really kind of struggling to get his bearings on the back (nine), and that gave him just a little bit of a lift there and he was able to take that in to get the 79, which I know he was really kind of grinding after,” Mess said.
Behind Kipp, Oregon got an 86 from Gavin Rieder, an 89 from sophomore Billy McCorkle, a 93 from Logan Martin and a 95 from senior Johnie Thysse.
Mess said a windy day and tough greens caused some trouble for her team. Especially in a season in which the team played less and lost practice time due to COVID-19, the Panthers got caught overthinking on Tuesday, Mess said.
"They're real good on the practice range and can do that, but they’re still really learning how if something isn’t going right during a round kind of how to adjust and what they need to change to get themselves back on track, and I think just not having that practice has made it a lot tougher this year.”
As the Panthers prepare to compete in the regional meet at the Portage Country Club on Tuesday, June 1, Mess said a more consistent effort could make the difference.
“I’m hoping we can get kind of a more consistent effort because I think if we do that we’ll definitely advance out of regionals, and we stand a pretty good chance going forward,” she said.
“But as anyone that’s played golf knows, while consistency is always the goal, it’s much easier to say that than actually produce it.”