Oregon High School senior Nicholas Kipp is getting hot at the right time.
Kipp won medalist honors against Monroe Tuesday, May 18 at the Foxboro Golf Club and helped lead the Panthers over the Cheesemakers 165-211. Three days later, sophomore Billy McCorkle and Kipp led the Panthers to a tie against Milton 164-164 on Friday, May 21, on the front nine at the Foxboro Golf Club.
It was two conference tuneups before the Badger South Conference Tournament on Tuesday, May 25, at the Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Results from the conference tournament were not available at press time.
Oregon 164, Milton 164
McCorkle shot a 1-under-par 35 on the front nine at Foxboro to pace the Panthers in a tie against the Red Hawks on May 21.
Kipp shot a 3-over-par 39 on the front nine to pace the Panthers. The Red Hawks posted four scores in the low 40s.
Both Oregon’s Gavin Rieder and senior Johnnie Thysse carded a 45.
Oregon 165, Monroe 211
Kipp shot a 3-over-par 39 to lead Oregon in a rout of Monroe May 18, at the Foxboro Golf Club.
Thysse shot a 41 and Deaken Bush carded a 42. Rieder shot a 43 to round out the top four for the Panthers.