Oregon seniors Nicholas Kipp and Johnnie Thysse tied Stoughton freshman Colin Quam for medalist honors in a dual match on Monday, May 10, at the Stoughton Country Club.
The performnace by the top two Panther golfers helped Oregon knock off rival Stoughton 170-182.
Oregon finished sixth in the Ashenfelter Invitational on Saturday, May 8, at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville. Before that, the Panthers took 17th-place at the Morgan Stanley Invitational on Tuesday, May 4, at the University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Oregon 170, Stoughton 182
Both Kipp and Thysse shot a 6-over-par 41 to lead the Panthers over the Vikings May 10, at the Stoughton Country Club.
Gavin Rieder carded a 43 for the Panthers. Both Logan Martin and Billy McCorkle shot a 45.
Ashenfelter Invitational
Kipp finished fourth with a 6-over-par 78 in the Ashenfelter Invitational on Saturday, May 8, at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Kipp birdied Nos. 5, 6, and 8. He reeled off six straight pars on the back nine and posted par on 11 holes.
Thysse carded an 89 and Rieder shot a 97. Logan Martin rounded out the top four with a 98. Thysse had pars on Nos. 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 17.
The Panthers took sixth in the 13-0team invitational after shooting a 362. Franklin won the etam title 336-349 over Beloit Memorial.
Morgan Stanley Invitational
Kipp finished in a five-way tie for 17th-place at the Morgan Stanley Invitational May 4, at the University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Kipp shot an 83 to tie Monona Grove’s Jacob Ferguson, Madison Memorial’s Ethan Williams, Sun Prairie’s Tyler Schick and Waunakee’s August Johnson.
Martin shot an 84 to tie Madison Memorial’s Isaac Schmidt, Verona’s Zack Zimmerman and Waunakee’s Connor Keenan for 22nd place.
Thysse carded an 89 and McCorkle shot a 93.