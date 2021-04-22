Oregon High School senior Nicholas Kipp may be the only known quantity for the boys golf team heading into the spring season.
Kipp is the only starter back from a team that finished second in the Badger South Conference in 2019. The Panthers will have big shoes to fill after the graduation of conference champion John Klus and several other seniors who helped the Panthers shoot a 327 in the conference tournament in 2019, only nine strokes behind Madison Edgewood. Kipp shot an 87 in the conference tournament in 2019.
Two players with some junior varsity experience looking to contribute this season are Gavin Rieder and John Thysse.
“Other than that everything is pretty much an unknown,” Oregon coach Sara Mess said. “ I have no idea what our strengths or weaknesses will be as a team or as individuals.”
Oregon hosted a practice round on Monday, April 19 at the Legend of Bergamont.
Mess said the condensed season doesn’t allow much time to get to know the team, but the return to dual matches means there will be a lot of score comparisons early on. “I expect the varsity lineup to be more fluid than normal,” she said.
The Panthers have 19 new players in the program this season.
“I’ll be relying on my upperclassmen to help convey team expectations even more than normal,” she said.
Edgewood, which has won the past three WIAA Division 2 state championships, is the favorite to win the Badger South Conference, Mess said.
“Edgewood will always be tough, but for everyone else it’s an unknown, and kids playing in the alternate fall season or needing to be quarantined because of COVID means the team at the beginning of the season may look wildly different than that at the end,” Mess said. “We’ve only got one year of experience in our new regional/sectional, against teams we don’t see often in the regular season, so I just don’t know.”