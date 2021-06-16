Walking up to the golf driving range, it’s clear the four teenagers hitting balls are really good.
The sound of a club striking a ball this well is distinctive. Sharp, piercing shots that seem more launched than simply hit. Each reaching a pinnacle far beyond anything my 65-year old aching back can comprehend.
Having graduated less than a week ago, the four now former seniors on this year’s Oregon High School golf team — Nicholas Kipp, Sam Gebhardt, Johnie Thysse, and Gavin Rieder — are getting their first taste of the real world. But for now, golf matters most. It always did.
They are four friends — who have known each other for years — hitting balls, trading jabs and having fun. To be generous, the humor can be a bit off-color at times, but still short of truly rude, delivered in the way teenage boys show affection for each other without being sentimental. These pals are the kind of kids all parents hope their children will turn out to be.
“I’ve watched them all grow up,” said Sara Mess, Oregon’s golf coach for the last five years. “I’m proud of them. They have become leaders and are deliberate in how they pass on their encouragement to our younger players.” Mess, herself a former Division 1 golfer at Michigan State, is a big supporter of the life lessons inherent in teamwork.
Johnie and Sam have known each other the longest, meeting in first grade. This fall, Sam will head to UW-Stout to study information technology. Johnie is going to take a gap year of sorts, working in his family’s printing business to see if there’s a fit.
Sam’s senior year in golf did not start well. Eventually the putts started dropping and Sam yet again realized how unique the support of these three friends is.
“To grow as a player and a person,” Sam said, “with these guys and Johnie have made life even better.”
The lesson in all of this is that even though individually all four play well on their own, as a team they are stronger than the sum of their individual parts.
Like Johnie, Nicholas has an eye on the family business. His dad, Mike, has spent his career in insurance and it rubbed off on Nicholas. His journey will start next fall at Madison College majoring in Business and Economics. If that works out, “Kipp,” as he goes by, may be on a path to joining another team, following his dad into business just like Johnie may follow his.
The hardest of the foursome to characterize is Gavin Reider. Arguably the one with the swing that generates the most momentum, Gavin is a strong player but to say he marches to the beat of a different drummer would be a record setting understatement.
“Gavin doesn’t give me gray hair,” said a smiling Coach Mess, “but he makes me roll my eyes from time to time.”
He’ll start at Madison College this fall as well but without declaring a major just yet. Odds are when he lands on the right one both it and Gavin will never be the same again.
If they are lucky, the bonds that Nicholas, Sam, Johnie and Gavin developed over the last four years will serve them well in life long beyond OHS. Like their classmates, they have survived an unthinkable pandemic and are leaving the security of high school for a world they already know can get awfully messy.
“If they remember one thing,” said Mess, “I hope they remember they are still part of this team even once they graduate. But what I really want is these guys to find something in life they love as much they did golfing together over the last four years.”
Well said, Coach Mess. Well said.
Jerry Huffman is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and was the assistant golf coach at Oregon High school this spring. Not a good enough player to make his own high school golf team last century, Jerry did, however, once caddy for actor Bill Murray in a PGA Tour Pro-Am.