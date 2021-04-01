Yordanos Zelinski is not a fan of having to run a 3.1-mile race with a mask on.
That’s the situation Zelinski and his Oregon High School boys cross country teammates face in the alternate fall season this spring. But while wearing a black mask, Zelinski managed to win the season-opening 5,000-meter race by 15 seconds on Saturday, March 27, at Stoughton High School.
“The mask definitely affected me,” Zelinski said. “It’s hard to breathe. Keeping the same pace with this thing on is difficult right now because we didn’t train with a mask on in the offseason.
He finished with a time of 17 minutes, 16 seconds and Oregon had four of the top 10 runners, but the Vikings edged the Panthers 24-31.
“It definitely felt good going back in and competing,” he said. “It’s hard as a team because some people just started training. We have some people who still need to get into shape and came in with only 10 miles.
“We are just using it as a warmup to see where we are at.”
Oregon senior Brenden Dieter finished fourth (18:53), and Odin Beck was seventh (19:51). John Ruth took ninth (20:15) and senior Quinton Bush placed 12th (21:03).
Zelinski plans to practice more with the mask on.
“The mask just lowers your workout experience,” Zelinski said. “It doesn’t help you get faster. It will make you say the same spot you are. I will try to get used to it. I’m hoping we don’t have to run with a mask for the rest of the year.”