With five runners returning from a fifth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional last spring, the Oregon boys cross country team plans to be in the mix for a championship in the new Badger West Conference.
The Panthers return five of their top seven runners led by senior Yordanos Zelinski, who finished seventh at the alternate fall state meet last spring and holds the school record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15 minutes, 57 seconds.
Zelinski is coming off a track and field season where he won a sixth-place medal at the WIAA Division 1 state meet as a member of the Panthers’ 3,200-meter relay team. He also took ninth in the 800 and was a member of Oregon’s 1,600 relay team that took 21st at state.
Oregon boys cross country coach Erik Haakenson said Zelinski is looking to improve on his state cross country performance from last season.
“Yordanos Zelinski expects to qualify for state and compete for podium position,” Haakenson said.
There was no Badger South Conference season last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic that limited the number who could gather in a crowd in Dane County. The other runners who competed at the Stoughton sectional last season are senior Odin Beck, junior Quinton Bush and seniors Ty Pieper and Evan Buyrmeister. Beck took 37th in the sectional last spring (19:33.51) and Bush placed (20:03.47).
A trio of other runners who have put in more summer miles are junior Leo Schleck, senior Turner Sieren and junior Wil Cram.
“Many younger runners are excited to compete for the opportunity to run at the varsity level this year,” Haakenson said. “All of our runners are working hard to develop a sense of pace and how to race competitively. Most of this will come with experience with more running and racing.”
Freshman Ryan Fahey could contribute right away for the Panthers.
“Ryan Fahey should be impressive given his summer work,” Haakenson said.
The newly aligned Badger West Conference will feature several contenders vying for a conference title, Including Oregon., Baraboo, Madison Edgewood and Mount Horeb.
Edgewood’s Leo Richardson, the Division 2 champion last fall, has graduated and is now running at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Sauk Prairie won two straight Badger North Conference titles in 2018 and 2019. Sauk Prairie is led by junior Jack Boerger, who took second at the Division 1 Portage sectional, last fall. The depth for the Eagles will be tested by other top contenders in the conference.
Monroe will have its top six runners back, led by senior Hunter Huschitt, who took 31st and senior Lucas Sathoff, who took 32nd at the sectional last spring. Mount Horeb has its top five runners back after taking ninth at the Middleton sectional last spring, led by junior Joseph Stoddard, who finished 12th.