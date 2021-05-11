Yordanos Zelinski didn’t mince his words following a fifth-place finish at the Stoughton High School sectional cross country meet on Saturday, May 1.
Despite qualifying for the WIAA alternate fall state meet with a fifth-place finish, he felt he was capable of more.
That disappointment was nowhere to be found one week later at the state meet in Janesville, as Zelinski finished seventh with a personal-best time of 15 minutes, 57 seconds. It was a far cry from his sectional qualifying time of 17:28.5.
"For me, it’s just like, I have on and off days,” Zelinski said. “I mean, it’s cross country. Anything can happen.”
Zelinski was no stranger to running with the top competition in the state. He qualified for the state meet as a freshman and finished near 80th place.
Coach Erik Haakenson said the growth can be attributed to Zelinski’s work effort. Throughout the COVID-19 pause and even in the winter, Zelinski continued to run.
So when his runner was unhappy with his sectional time, Haakenson knew there was potential for an outbreak performance at the state meet.
“He had high hopes for himself this year,” Haakenson said. “And we had a little bit of ups and downs. Sectionals, he did not have a good race, and we just had to bounce back. As a runner, you’ve just got to mentally stay with it because it’s a whole new race.”
Partway into the race, Zelinski found himself in a group of runners just behind the fastest pack.
He took a chance, pushing ahead to catch up with the leading group and never lost his step.
“My strategy was definitely to be top five, but it ended up being a good race,” Zelinski said. “I just kept moving up in the first miles to probably like, top 10. But I just slowly kept moving on to the first group from the second group."
Haakenson called the race a “perfect” ending to a season for Zelinski and his teammates.
“This is probably the epitome of every coach and every runner’s dream is just to make it to the end of the season and have one more opportunity to run your best,” he said. “And to actually come through on that and run your best at the end of the season on a beautiful course on a beautiful day?”
“It doesn't get better.”