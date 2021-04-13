The Oregon boys cross country team had the top two finishers to run past Milton 21-39 in a road dual meet on Saturday, April 10, at the Bonnie Mead Golf Course in Milton.
Oregon junior Yordanos Zelinski won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16 minutes, 36.8 seconds. Senior teammate Brenden Dieter finished second (17:56.3). Junior Odin Beck took fifth (19:02.1), four spots ahead of the Red Hawks third runner.
The big difference came in Oregon’s No. 4 and 5 runners. Junior John Ruth placed sixth (19:09.8) and sophomore Quniton Bush took seventh (19:33.3), a combined 12 spots and more than 1 minute, 21 seconds ahead of the Red Hawks’ No. 4 and 5 runners.