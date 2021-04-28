Oregon High School junior Yordanos Zelinski used the final regular season dual meet against Monroe on Saturday, April 24 at Jaycee Park as a tuneup for the upcoming sectional.
Zelinski ran the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 41.7 seconds and Oregon had five of the top eight runners, edging Monroe 25-32.
“I think this one was definitely a good race to get ready for sectionals,” Zelinski said. “I just had to pace myself. I knew which parts to push it.”
Senior Brenden Dieter finished third (18:11.7) and junior Odin Beck took sixth (19:08.5). The time Dieter ran was 1 minute, 7 seconds faster than the Cheesemakers’ No. 2 runner.
Junior Ty Pieper finished seventh (19:10.5) and junior John Ruth placed eighth (19:17). The time by Pieper was 32 seconds faster than the Cheesemakers’ No. 4 runner. Even the time turned in by Ruth was 30 seconds ahead of Monroe’s No. 4 runner. That depth carried the Panthers to the victory.
Oregon will compete in the Stoughton sectional on Saturday. The top two teams qualify for state and the top five runners not on those teams also earn state berths.
“We just need to motivate each other because it’s all about placement to make it to state,” Zelinski said.
The 16-team sectional is divided up into two races of eight teams each because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After both races, team and individual results will be tabulated.
“My goal is to get top five,” Zelinski said. “Everyone just needs to be smart and stay calm. I know some people will be nervous about it.”
The last time Oregon ran the Stoughton course against the Vikings it was muddy.
“Hopefully, it will be dry this time,” Zelinski said.