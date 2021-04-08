For the second straight week, Oregon High School junior Yordanos Zelinski won a 5,000-meter race.
This time, he finished first in a dual race against Mount Horeb on Saturday, April 3, at Jaycee Park in Oregon. The Panthers placed five runners in the top seven to edge the Vikings, 23-33.
Oregon senior Brenden Dieter finished fourth (18:46.1) and junior Odin Beck took fifth (19:45.3).
The Panthers had a big edge in the fourth and fifth runner spots. Junior John Ruth, the team’s fourth runner, took sixth (19:51.5), three spots ahead of the Vikings’ fourth runner, while sophomore Quinton Bush placed seventh (20:07.2), four spots and more than one minute ahead of the Vikings’ fifth runner.