In a Badger South Conference showdown with Monona Grove, Oregon High School junior Yordanos Zelinski finished second place on Saturday, April 17, at DeForest High School.
Zelinski ran the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 31.10 seconds, about 22 second behind Eli Traeder, who won the race and helped the Silver Eagles clip the Panthers, 30-26.
Oregon senior Brenden Dieter took fourth (18:57.70) and senior John Ruth placed seventh (19:57.50). Monona Grove had four runners finish ahead of Ruth.
Oregon junior Odin Beck finished eighth (19:58.90) and sophomore Quinton Bush took ninth (20:16).
Oregon will host Monroe in another conference dual on Saturday, April 24.