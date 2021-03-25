Oregon High School senior Brenden Dieter and junior Yordanos Zelinski are anxious to jump into the alternate fall cross country season this spring.
Dieter and Zelinski have been training for 11 months, hoping to get a chance to have cross country and track and field seasons.
The two are expected to be the Panthers’ top two runners this year, and both have been running 10 miles or more per week since the COVID-19 pandemic. Zelinski finished 82nd at the WIAA Division 1 state meet in 2019 and took sixth in the Badger South Conference meet.
“Both Yordanos and Brenden have worked extremely hard in the offseason in preparation of the spring cross country season,” Oregon coach Erik Haakenson said. “Both have sights set on qualifying for the state meet.”
Dieter is looking to improve on a 30th-place finish (18:09.8) at conference last year.
A trio of other returning letterwinners — John Ruth, Odin Beck and Qunton Bush — will round out the top five for the Panthers. Bush is a returning runner who competes in tri-athlete in the offseason, Ruth is a new addition to the varsity lineup this season and Beck competed as a junior varsity runner in 2019.
The Panthers are coming off a season in which they finished sixth in the Badger South. Conference champion Stoughton returns four of its top five runners from last season.
Oregon will open the season with a meet at Stoughton on Saturday, March 27.
Haakenson said each student-athlete has remained dedicated in the extended offseason for the opportunity to compete in spring athletics.
“Each runner and their family has overcome obstacles in their own way,” he said. “All runners have something to run for, which makes this spring season that much more memorable.”