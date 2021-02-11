Sandwiched in between a pair of nonconference road losses was the Oregon boys basketball team’s most exciting win of the season.
Junior guard Ryne Panzer drilled a game-winning 3 from the top of the key at the buzzer to help the Panthers beat Union Grove 59-58 on the road Friday, Feb. 5.
Panzer led Oregon in scoring in its two other games last week – a 55-45 loss to Evansville on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and a 59-54 defeat at the hands of Grafton a day after its thrilling win over the Broncos.
Grafton 59, Oregon 54
Panzer scored 16 points for Oregon, which dropped to 4-6 on the season.
Junior Brady Taylor and sophomore Casey Schoenecker also cracked double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Brock Heffner poured in a game-high 23 points for the Black Hawks, who led 31-29 at halftime. Wisconsin football commit JP Benzschawel chipped in 10 points.
Oregon 59, Union Grove 58
The Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak thanks in large part to Panzer’s game-high 27 points.
Schoenecker pitched in 12 points for Oregon, which held on after leading 30-27 at intermission.
Seniors Kaden Pfeffer, Alex Johnson and Brady Katterhagen paced the Broncos with 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Evansville 55, Oregon 45
Panzer poured in 20 points, but the Panthers couldn’t overcome a tough shooting performance against the Blue Devils.
Oregon shot 33% (18-for-54) from the field, 43% (6-for-14) from the free-throw line and 14% (3-for-21) from 3-point range. Senior Isaac Gard added nine points.
Seniors Tyr Severson and Ryan Thompson and junior Mason Miller scored 13 points apiece for Evansville, which led 22-20 at halftime.
Looking ahead
Oregon played at Badger South Conference foe Milton on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and will close the regular season tonight at Portage.
The Panthers, seeded sixth in their Division 1 regional, will take on third-seeded Sun Prairie in at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the regional quarterfinals at Baraboo High School. The winner will play second-seeded DeForest.