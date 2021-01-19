The Oregon boys basketball team was on a mission in the season opener to keep the ball out of the lane.
In the end, Mount Horeb hit 13 3-pointers to topple the Panthers 63-40 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells.
Complicating matters for the Panthers were 17 Viking offensive rebounds that led to numerous second-chance scoring opportunities.
“You are not going to beat anybody that has 17 offensive rebounds or hits 16 or 15 3s,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said. “We have to do a better job of guarding the 3-point line and the defensive backboard. The offensive rebounds killed us.”
Oregon (1-1) bounced back and outlasted Adams-Friendship to pull out a 46-40 win on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Mount Horeb 63, Oregon 40
The Vikings put on a 3-point shooting clinic en route to handing Oregon a loss in the opener Jan. 12.
Mount Horeb’s Paul Matthews scored a team-high 12 points, with Tyler Banfield and Ray Woller each adding 11 points for the Vikings. Mount Horeb had three players each make three 3-pointers, including Banfield and Woller.
Siebert said the Panthers may have been overextending to provide help side defense to prevent the ball from getting into the lane for easy baskets.
“Honestly, I don’t think I had these guys ready to defend like the way we needed to,” he said. “I think we were a little too concerned with keeping the ball out of the paint. We have to recognize that a high school basketball player will make open shots.”
Oregon junior point guard Ryne Panzer scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Fellow junior guard Brady Taylor added eight points and freshman forward Casey Schoenecker chipped in seven points, including 4 of 5 from the free throw line. The Panthers shot 35% (14 of 40) and were 4 of 17 from beyond the arc.
Early on, the Panthers got off to a solid start, with senior forward Ryan McCorkle scoring down low and Taylor hitting one of his two 3-pointers to help Oregon take a 6-2 lead. The Vikings responded with a 14-2 run, though, taking a 16-8 lead on Garrett Lindley’s 3-pointer.
Oregon rallied, with Taylor knocking down a 3-pointer to slice the lead to 19-16 with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first half before Mount Horeb answered with a 16-1 run, highlighted by five 3-pointers. Lindley buried his second 3 during the surge, as Mount Horeb hit 10 from behind the arc in the first half to lead by 17 at the break.
The second half started much the same way the first ended, with Banfield drilling two straight 3s to extend the Vikings’ lead to 51-27. The Panthers were unable to mount another challenge.
For the Panthers, senior Donovan Johnson added four points.
Oregon 46, Adams-Friendship 40
Panzer scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Panthers to a win over Adams-Friendship on Jan. 14.
Bryce Kerns added nine points and hit two 3-pointers. Panzer grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists.
Senior Ben Statz added six points. It marked the first two varsity games for freshman guard Evan Miles.
“He’s a competitive kid and he’s not flustered,” Siebert said of Miles. “He wants it as bad as any guy we have.”