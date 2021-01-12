The Oregon High School boys basketball team plans on a bounce-back season with a young team that has had more time to develop their skills in the offseason.
The Panthers return nine letterwinners and three starters from a team that went 8-15 overall and finished seventh out of eight teams with a 4-16 record in the Badger South Conference last year. The trio of returning starters are junior guard Ryne Panzer, senior forward Ryan McCorkle and senior guard Ben Statz.
Panzer averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season, and will take over the role at point guard this season. Coach Chris Siebert said Panzer being thrust into the point guard position will be a more natural fit for him than the off-guard spot he played last year.
“He likes to impact the game in so many ways more than scoring, and we think this winter he will just have more opportunities to make winning plays all over the court,” Siebert said.
McCorkle (4.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Statz (3.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 2.2 apg) give the Panthers two more playmakers who will take on an even bigger load this year. Siebert said Oregon should have some solid guard play with several players who played a lot of minutes last season.
“These guards are really hungry to prove what they can do,” Siebert said.
The other returning letterwinners are juniors Brandon Kerns (6.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and Bryce Kerns (4.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg), and seniors Aden Look (1.4 ppg), Ryuan Schuett and Donovan Johnson.
At 6 foot, 5 inches, sophomore Casey Schoenecker could be an immediate impact player for the Panthers as well, with his size and skill set. Siebert said Schoenecker has a high ceiling and gets better every time he’s in the gym.
“Casey Schoenecker will surprise people,” Siebert said. “He is so coachable and hungry to be a great player.”
Since Oregon is prevented from having contact in practice because of Public Health Madison and Dane County’s COVID-19 order, the team can’t have any 5-on-5 or scrimmage situations. Practices are set up socially distanced at least 6-feet apart, focused on shooting, passing, ball handling and running offensive sets against ghost defenders.
Siebert said the biggest challenge will be maintaining competitiveness in unique situations.
“The lack of physicality in practice is something that our kids will have to embrace, enjoy, and overcome,” he said.
One area that is a concern for Siebert is rebounding, which he said will be a point of emphasis all season.
“Rebounding will need to be a group effort this year and we’ll need everyone’s contribution on the glass,” he said.
Siebert points to Monroe as being the top team in the sectional. The Cheesemakers are led by 6-7 senior center Cade Meyer, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, and 6-6 junior JT Seagreaves.
“Monroe will have a really strong team this year, they have an incredibly talented front line and a guard (Carson Leuzinger) that can control any game and is a feisty leader,” he said.