The Oregon High School boys basketball team received a No. 6 regional seed in the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo regional.
The WIAA announced the seeds and brackets on Sunday, Feb. 7. Oregon (4-6) will play No. 3-seed Sun Prairie (2-3) in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Baraboo High School.
The higher seeded teams in the regional usually host games. However, in Oregon’s regional all games will be played in Baraboo. The six teams in the Division 1 Baraboo regional are all from Dane County. Schools in the county are prohibited from having contact under a previous order by Madison Public Health and Dane County. A new order took effect on Wednesday, Feb. 10 that allows schools to play games in the county, but since regional seedings and brackets were set, the WIAA was staying with the previous regional host site, Baraboo High School.
.Waunakee is the top-seeded team in the regional. Fifth-seeded Verona will play fourth-seeded Middleton (3-2) at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, before the Panthers’ regional game. Regional semifinal games are slated for Friday, Feb. 19 and the regional final game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, at Baraboo High School. If the Panthers knock off Sun Prairie, they would advance to play second-seeded DeForest in a regional semifinal on Feb. 19.
The brackets will be reseeded prior to sectional semifinals scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, with the sectional finals two days later on Feb. 27. After the regional championship game, the sectional will be reseeded and the brackets will be released on Feb. 14.
Three of the five divisions, to be determined at a later date, will play a state tournament at the La Crosse Center Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6. Two other divisions, to be determined, will play a state tournament at Menominee Nation Arena March 4-6 in Oshkosh.