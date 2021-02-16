For the Oregon High School boys basketball team, the three-point shot is becoming a big weapon in its three-game winning streak.
The Panthers (7-6) are 4-1 in their past five games and are averaging 10 made three-pointers during that same span. Junior guard Ryne Panzer has hit two last-second game-winning shots in the past week.
“We are shooting it probably as well as we have all season,” coach Chris Siebert said. “Everything looks better when the shots are going in. When we are shooting like that, it really helps us spread other team’s defenses out.”
Oregon hit nine three-pointers in a 66-58 win over Portage on Thursday, Feb. 11. Two days before that, the Panthers beat Milton Milton 59-58 on Panzer’s layup with 1.9 seconds to go. That came after Oregon knocked down 13 three-pointers to topple New Glarus 76-66 on Monday, Feb. 8.
Oregon was scheduled to play Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday, at Baraboo High School.
Oregon 66, Portage 58
Panzer scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Panthers to a road win at Portage High School on Feb. 11.
Senior guard Ben Statz added 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and hit three 3-pointers. Junior guard Isaac Gard scored 15 points. Junior guard Brady Taylor chipped in eight points and senior forward Ryan McCorkle had a team-high eight rebounds.
The Panthers shot 44.6% (21 of 47) in the game.
Oregon 59, Milton 58
Panzer scored on a layup with 1.9 seconds left to lift the Panthers over the Red Hawks on Feb. 9.
Panzer had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jaxon Brockman added nine points on three 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds. McCorkle and Gard each pitched in eight points.
Oregon shot 40% (20 of 50) and hit nine 3-pointers. Both junior Deaken Bush and Gard had two 3s.
Milton’s Jack Campion scored a game-high 29 points.
Siebert said it was probably the best defensive performance by the Panthers this season.
Sierbert commended Gard for his defensive performance. Gard had one steal and Brockman had four setals.
“He (Gard) probably had the best defensive game of his career,” Siebert said. “They really seized it and ran with it.”
Oregon 76, New Glarus 66
The Panthers had the hot hand
from beyond the arc, hitting 13 three-pointers en route to knocking off New Glarus on Feb. 8.
Oregon shot 50% on 3-pointers (13 of 26). Panzer scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists. He hit three 3-pointers.
“He makes us go,” Siebert said of Panzer. “The key is he’s been shooting great the past few weeks. He’s really confident and hopefully that is a sign of something that can continue to happen.”
Bush added 18 points and hit five 3-pointers. Gard chipped in 10 points and had six rebounds. Sophomore Casey Schoenecker pitched in eight points.