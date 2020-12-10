Wisconsin Swing, a basketball club based out of Waunakee, is hosting an upcoming basketball camp and 3-on-3 league opportunities for boys and girls.
The club plans to host a “Holiday on the Hardwood” camp with Bryan Donaldson for boys and girls in grades 3-12, slated for Dec. 28-30 at the Lodi Sports and Recreation Center. The camp has a registration fee of $225.
Donaldson will coach players on finishing, scoring from all four levels, offensive/defensive concepts and game play in 1-on-1 to 3-on-3 scenarios. Donaldson is a former basketball player at Concordia University. The Greenfield native is a Whitnall alumnus, who played in all 27 games his senior year at Concordia in 2012-13 and averaged 5.5 points, 2.7 assist per game and shot 43.6%.
The camp will abide by COVID-19 protocols. Players are required to wear masks. Each player is asked to bring a basketball, mask and water bottle to each session.
There are no spectators allowed in the building and only players in the gym.
Boys 3-on-3 league
Registration signup is underway for the Wisconsin Swing boys 3-on-3 league at the Lodi Sports and Recreation Center.
The camp is open to fourth through eighth grade boys. The 3-on-3 league is scheduled for Wednesdays starting Jan. 6 and ending Feb. 10.
Masks will be worn at all times. Sessions will last one hour, and players will get at least three games each Wednesday. The registration fee for the six-week 3-on-3 league is $185 per player. There will be no sessions on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
Girls 3-on-3 league
Registration has begun for the Wisconsin Swing girls 3-on-3 league at the Lodi Sports and Recreation Center.
The camp is open to fourth through eighth grade girls. Girls will be placed on teams in their age groups in the six-week league on Thursdays starting Jan. 7 and ending Feb. 11.
The registration fee is $185 per player. Masks will be required at all times.
There will be no sessions Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.